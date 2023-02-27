Voting opened Monday for the University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) election, which will determine the next undergraduate student body president and vice president, as well as the new senators-at-large, for the upcoming academic year.
Voting is now open on CampusLink and will close at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2. The winning candidates will be announced the following evening.
Currently, four presidential slates are running for office, along with five candidates to fill the open senator-at-large positions.
For more information regarding this year’s candidates, please see The News Record’s 2023 Election Guide.