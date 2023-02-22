The Dean of Students Office on Feb. 15 gave a presentation on student services and resources to the University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) – including the Crisis Assessment Response Evaluation (CARE) Team, Bearcat Pantry (BCP) and medical leave of absence.
Dr. Juan Guardia, assistant vice president and dean of students at UC, and Daniel Cummins, the university’s associate dean of students, Daniel Cummins – both of whom refer to themselves as “Dean Team” – were both present to represent the office. The two emphasized that advocacy, safety and well-being for students are the primary factors of the Dean of Students Office’s services.
“We will answer the questions you don’t know to ask,” Cummins said. “We also are responsible for administering student-related policies.”
These policies are written and designed to be resources to help students navigate the student experience.
“Things don’t always go as planned,” Cummins said. “So, when things don’t go as planned, we have these policies in place to create a plan with you to get back on track, and if it doesn’t get back on track immediately the plan is to get back on track when you are ready to have it back on track.”
The medical leave policy is part of the CARE Team’s five policies; the team is a fairly new resource at UC. The policy helps students that are dealing with medical conditions that are preventing them from being able to perfume their duties as a student.
“Prior to Dr. Guardia and I taking on this dual team role, there was no medical leave of absence policy across the university. Every academic unit was doing its own thing as relates to medical leave of absence,” Cummins said. “We created this policy for consistency.”
The policy was created so that when a student needs to take a medical leave their status in a program is not interrupted and they are not displaced. This academic year, 45 students have exercised this policy.
BCP & Resource Center, located in Stratford Heights Building 16, Room 007, provides food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and professional clothing for free to students in need. Cummins emphasized that the pantry is on the bus line, making it more accessible. This resource is available to all Bearcats, staff and faculty included.
Cummins provided some data on the BCP, saying there have been 1,188 students this academic year that have utilized the service in 3,969 different ways. He further explained that this meant that students received multiple resources at a time, like food and hygiene products or professional clothing and food.