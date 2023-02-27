Dozens of people gathered in the Tangeman University Center (TUC) Cinema last Monday, Feb. 20, as presidential and vice presidential candidates for the University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) faced off in this year’s Diversity Debate.
However, few members of the student population could be found at the event. Sparsely attended, most audience members were campaign staff.
“We try to get the word out as much as possible,” said Amisha Sanini, vice chair of logistics and event planning for the Election Facilitation Committee and organizer of the debate, adding that she believes the Diversity Debate is a “good time for slates and candidates.”
David Hornback, a third-year civil engineering student, was the only non-campaign-affiliated attendee. He had heard very little about the meeting, stating that he had to ask a friend to find out its location.
Throughout the debate, diversity, equity and inclusion were the central themes. The Morgan/Pham slate and Baddam/Saxena slate kicked off the debate. Baddam was unable to attend because of a foot injury.
Asked about their experiences with diversity on campus, Devanesh Saxena, an international student, replied first. Saxena spoke about his time in UC International Partners and Leaders (UC IPAls) and their goal of serving “as a liaison between domestic and international students.”
“I could really connect with that,” Saxena said, saying he aspired to do the same if elected by working towards a positive impact for both groups of students.
Vu Pham said two weeks ago, he and Morgan attended Kuamka together. Immediately thereafter, Pham praised the African American Cultural Resource Center (AACRC) for all the “work they’ve been doing for the Black community.”
But Pham said more work needed to be done, specifically in “addressing the prejudices we have in our leadership.”
Asked to explain one of their campaign’s initiatives that would improve equity and inclusion, Saxena spoke about a proposed fest, where, “regardless of where you’re from,” everyone can get “an entire week of fun to enjoy campus life.”
Finally, asked if there were any flaws in the equality and inclusion program at UC, Taylor Morgan responded promptly that there's “always room for growth.”
Next, the Cordray/Kalhan slate and Troy/Piper slate took their places on the stage.
“We want to keep it as real as possible,” said Bryan Cordray, standing and strutting around the room’s speaker section while rattling off his campaign’s three pillars: “safety, opportunity and wellness.”
Meanwhile, Jack Troy said his campaign’s platform was built upon strengthening existing programs. Speaking of Next Lives Here, Troy said the university has invested a lot of resources into this strategic plan, with his and Piper’s goal being to promote those resources and make sure they will be known to students.
Asked what they were most concerned about socio-politically, Cordray replied quickly “I don’t like it when people get hit by cars.” This statement was then used as a segue into an anecdote by his running mate Kalhan, who witnessed a person being hit by a vehicle, calling it an “extremely scary experience” – one which is, in Cordray’s view, “far too relevant in our community.”
Questioned about the legacy they hoped to leave, Troy used the question to express his gratitude for SG. An institution wherein you “work hard to solve issues,” to which may “never see the full resolution.” Expanding upon that idea, Elizabeth Piper said her first goal was to “make sure students can be heard.”
As the debate came to an end, the final question was a critique of the format and whether the Diversity Debate still held a purpose. Piper said it did, seeing it as a chance to “share our platform” and “focus on topics that are important to students.”