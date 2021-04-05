The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) is set to buy more than two dozen caps and gowns that students can rent through the Bearcats Pantry.
Student leaders unanimously approved the allocation of more than $1,500 toward the initiative during a March 31 meeting of the Undergraduate Student Senate.
The initiative is meant to help ease the financial burden of purchasing a cap and gown for graduating seniors by providing more resources to the Bearcats Pantry’s cap and gown rental service.
Currently, the Bearcats Pantry maintains a rotation of three caps and gowns that are available for rent, Senator Emeritus Neha Chawla told student leaders, adding that those have been in rotation for over five years.
Given that the Bearcats Pantry has been able to maintain such a small number of caps and gowns for so long, Chawla said she expects the more than 30 caps and gowns purchased by SG to last just as long.
“These [caps] and gowns will be around for years,” she said.
The university had previously planned to hold spring commencement ceremonies virtually but changed course after receiving backlash from the student body.
Former Student Body President Logan Lindsay was particularly vocal in his opposition to the university’s decision, speaking out during a Feb. 23 meeting of the UC Board of Trustees.
“On Dec. 15, the University of Cincinnati requested that 7,830 spectators be able to attend the championship football game,” Lindsay told trustees. “The message that is being sent is loud and clear, that the institution has not invested the same level of effort to this new wave of alumni,” he said of the upcoming graduating class.
Lindsay, along with former Student Body Vice President Karl Dierking, will be graduating in the spring.
Officials have decided to hold two in-person graduation ceremonies at Nippert Stadium for spring 2021, according to the university’s website.
The first ceremony will be held on April 29 for students graduating from the College of Allied Health Sciences, the Lindner College of Business, the College of Engineering and Applied Science, the College of Medicine, the James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, UC Blue Ash College and UC Clermont College.
The second ceremony will be held on April 30 for students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College-Conservatory of Music, the College of Education, Criminal Justice and Human Services, the College of Design, Architecture, Art and planning and the College of Nursing.
Each graduate is allowed to have two guests.
Graduating students can also reserve a time for the Bearcat Walk, in which students are recorded taking a stroll in their cap and gown through Fifth Third Arena as their name is read aloud. Those who participate will receive a free video snippet and a diploma cover.
Time slots for the Bearcat Walk are available on April 5 – 9, April 15 – 17 or April 24. A session can be reserved here.