The University of Cincinnati (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG) is collaborating with the Women’s Center to present a body positivity week.
Body Justice Week, a weeklong campaign to “empower students to learn about body neutrality” and “spark conversations on fat-phobia prevalent in our communities,” is organized by the Women’s Center.
As part of the effort, SG has agreed to collaborate with the Women’s Center and allocate $2,500 from their co-sponsorship line items.
The majority of the SG’s cash will go to funding a $6,000 all-inclusive speaker fee for D’Shaun Harrison, who’ll be speaking at the Tangeman University Center’s (TUC) Great Hall on Jan. 25.
“We’ll be paying for their hotel, their flights, and their lecture,” said Senate Speaker Aaskha Raval.
Once relatively unknown outside of activist circles, Harrison wrote “Belly of the Beast,” an exploration of the experiences befalling overweight Black Americans, in 2021. Since then, Harrison’s novel won a Lambda Literary Award for best transgender non-fiction, and they subsequently appeared in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.
Raval mentioned how lucky it was that SG reached out to Harrison early on, saying that if contacted now, the speaker fee “would’ve cost double.”
Multiple other student organizations have contributed to funding, including $500 from the LGBTQ Center, $1,500 from the Programs & Activities Council (PAC) and $1,000 from Women’s Gender & Sexuality Studies (WGSS). However, SG does not want to be viewed as merely “co-sponsors,” preferring to see their relationship as “more of a collaboration,” Raval said.
The cost breakdown, Raval said, would be dealt with through “Student Affairs funding,” with the cash infusions being “put into one pot and then sent,” all accumulating in a single cost center.
When questioned about how much money remains in the co-sponsorship budget, Senator Isaac Lukose was quick to respond, offering $7,000 as the total. Lukose took this opportunity to explain how he wanted to utilize it in the future, hoping it would be reserved for “groups we are actively collaborating with, and organizing with.”
Quickly, discussions came to an end, and with a vote of 23-0, the bill passed.