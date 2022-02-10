It’s a fast-paced environment when you’re a server. You must constantly be on your toes, physically and mentally, to ensure the highest quality restaurant experience to customers. Many students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) turn to this career path as a way of making ends meet while they’re in school.
It’s not an easy line of work; the hours are long and the payoff varies. Despite the setbacks, though, serving promises to be an addictive type of work many students find the most effective way to earn money while balancing academic work.
Danielle Schuster, a fourth-year fine arts and marketing student, has worked as a server at Cactus Pear for two years now. Before enrolling at UC, she worked as a server during her summers in high school, and once she started college and moved across from her current workplace, she was determined to get a job there.
“I basically walked over to them and pestered them until they gave me a job, but I've always enjoyed serving because I feel like it's a good way to make good money without having to work a lot of hours,” said Schuester.
Currently, Schuester works anywhere from 15 to 30 hours a week. Hours can vary depending on the time of year and whether there are more people on or around campus.
“From Christmas and the holidays, I mean, when said you really don't make anything, but when it's good, you make a lot of money,” said Schuester. “So, it comes and goes.”
Fourth-year digital media collaborative student, Liam Shaw, also works as a server. He has worked for Dewey’s Pizza for close to four years. He took the job the summer after high school and has been with the pizza chain ever since. He’s very attached to his job and finds a strange sense of comfort in the routine of serving.
“Sometimes it's just like you shut your brain off and it's over in like five hours and are not there,” said Shaw.
Like Schuester, Shaw enjoys serving due to the flexibility of hours associated with it. Having been a server so long, he feels confident in his ability to go in and do his work with ease. However, like any customer service job, he does recognize the downsides of such work.
“I feel like it's made me very cynical about people, but I never get like one very mean customer,” said Shaw. “It's just that everyone is slightly rude and after a few hours of just everyone being slightly rude it's very taxing.”
Of course, the peak times for working a serving shift and making considerable money is to take the weekend shifts. Being a server means you understand that sacrificing your weekends will ultimately help make your life easier financially, but it doesn’t cure the fact that many social opportunities go missed as a result.
“There can be a little bit of FOMO sometimes. You have to serve college kids going out and whatnot and you're working and having to work late,” said Schuester.
Shaw has accepted that the traditional weekend is a concept that often won’t exist for him. He’d rather take the gamble of being able to earn more money, keeping in mind that traditionally, servers make the bulk of their income from the tips received at the end of the meal. While tipping systems for restaurants vary, the basic idea stays the same.
Since servers are ideally tipped 20% or more on the tabs of the customers, restaurants can pay servers well under minimum wage with the expectation that their tips will make up for missed income. Shaw makes $4 an hour, all of which is directly collected for his government taxes and leaving his take-home pay solely reliant on tips.
“Not knowing how much you can make is sometimes a scary thing, especially if you're thinking about money,” said Shaw. “I'm still making enough to feel happy about it, but it can be mentally hard.”
Servers can often feel as if they’re stuck in the industry, too. Shaw, who is a “veteran” in the industry, he has seen the way some servers can get comfortable and become addicted to that line of work.
“Sometimes that thought [of staying] runs through my head when I'm making a good amount of money and like, I'm not liking school at the moment,” said Shaw.
Another darker aspect of the industry is substance abuse. According to the American Addiction Center, 17% of food service workers have been diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder. The uncertainty of income paired with the high stress environments of food service creates a breeding ground for this pattern of behavior. Shaw notes this as a major downfall of the industry. But there is still light to be found in this career.
“It's a good way to connect with people and stay social,” said Schuester. “I like talking to people and it's nice being able to help people you work with stay after for drinks.”
The social connection and fast-paced environment is what keeps the job as the best option to most people. While it’s not always easy, it always promises activity. For students who choose to be servers, finding the good in the job is important to why they keep doing it. After all, they bear the responsibility of helping to ensure your meals out with friends are the fun experience they continue to be.