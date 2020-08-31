Cincinnati, OH (45221)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 83F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.