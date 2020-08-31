The University of Cincinnati (UC) will still require students that receive Cincinnatus, UC Global or UC National Outreach scholarships to complete their community service hours requirement for the 2020-21 school year.
After community service hours for the spring semester of 2019-20 were waived because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was speculated that UC would do away with the service hours requirement altogether this school year.
This is not the case, according to David Peterson, assistant vice provost for Enrollment Management and Student Financial Aid, adding that an update to the university's website regarding the service hours policy has yet to be released.
Every year, the Cincinnatus Scholarship – UC's cornerstone scholarship program – provides nearly $22 million in renewable award money to incoming first-year students enrolled throughout the university's various colleges.
As a condition of these scholarships, students must complete 15 hours of service each semester for a total of 30 hours per academic year. In addition, no more than 10 of those hours can be completed on-campus.
Scholarship recipients can still meet their community service hour requirement through in-person or virtual service opportunities, according to Peterson. Students can find both types of volunteer opportunities here and filter the results based on the date, location and distance.
Some online options include becoming a virtual mentor to high school students for Bearcats Academy, organizing personal food drives for Sisters of the Poor and completing projects around neighborhoods for Habitat for Humanity.
Cathryn Caldwell, a fourth-year chemical engineering student and Cincinnatus Scholarship recipient, plans to complete her 15 hours of service online this semester.
"I want to complete online hours during the fall semester because I am on co-op, and weekend service opportunities are harder to come by in the city I'm working in compared to on campus," Caldwell said. "Once I am back on campus in the spring, I will probably go to more in-person service events."
Caldwell agrees with the university's decision to allow students to complete community service hours both online or in person, adding that it gives students who are concerned for their health or the health of those around them a chance to keep their scholarship.