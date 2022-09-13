As the University of Cincinnati (UC) enters its first full semester of lessened COVID-19 guidelines, the school recorded relatively low case numbers. From Sept. 3-6, 86 total COVID-19 tests were conducted at the university, 20 of which were positive. That's about a seven-day case rate of 17.7, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.
The low number of COVID-19 cases within the campus community follows a brief uptick in positive results following the beginning of the semester. During the first week of classes, the university conducted 165 COVID-19 tests with a seven-day case rate of 20.2.
These low case numbers at the university mimicked statewide COVID-19 trends as Ohio recorded 1,905 positive test results on Sept. 3, 2022. Nationally, there has also been a decrease in COVID-19 cases. On Sept. 3, there were 21,704 new cases compared to the 88,031 on Aug. 22, or the beginning of the UC fall semester.
"COVID-19 continues to circulate globally, however, with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic," reads the newest set of CDC guidelines on COVID-19, released on Aug. 11, 2022.
These guidelines recommend that individuals stay up to date with their vaccinations against COVID-19, wear a high-quality mask for 10 days if exposed to COVID-19 and get tested on day five. Additionally, the CDC continues to emphasize that if an individual tests positive for the disease, they should be in isolation for at least five days.
As for UC's most updated COVID-19 guidelines, students, faculty and staff no longer have to wear masks in most buildings across the university's campuses - a major shift in COVID-19 protocol at UC.
The exception lies within the College of Medicine buildings, where individuals are expected to wear a face mask at all times unless alone in an enclosed office or when eating.
"This requirement only impacts the College of Medicine. Facial masking requirements have been lifted for UC faculty, staff, students, and visitors in all other buildings and spaces," reads the UC Public Health website. "Gudiance is subject to change."
The university continues to offer COVID-19 tests to students on its uptown campus. Testing locations are at the Lindner Athletic Center and the Steger Student Life Center. Hours and registration information are available on the UC Public Health website.