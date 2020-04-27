Pursuing psychology without a road map for her career ahead, Barbara Walker knew she wanted to help people. After being inspired by mentors that introduced her to psychology in sports, Walker went on to open her own practice, The Center for Human Performance. As a sports psychologist, Walker is changing the way we look at mind-body wellness and is bringing these new teachings to the University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati as a whole.
The News Record: What made you want to study psychology in your undergraduate studies?
Barbara Walker: Well honestly, part of it was that I had a really great psychology teacher in high school. I just thought she was amazing. I loved the psychology of people and was always really interested in helping people. I was interested in how the mind works. It was before all the neuroscience was around.
TNR: What made you want to go into sports psychology?
BW: I had been an athlete my whole life and there wasn’t anything like sports psychology around. In undergraduate school I had an emphasis on health psychology and my masters the same. I was really interested in the mind body connection. Nobody was talking about wellness back then or the mind body connection as they do now. So, I knew health psychology wasn’t the right fit because a lot of that was coming from performance decrements like smoking cessation or working with people with cardiovascular disease.
TNR: What ultimately led you to becoming a sports psychologist?
BW: I had an opportunity to do my master’s thesis with some athletes as my subjects, so I ended up having the opportunity to present at the National Sports Science Conference in Atlanta. It was the first time I had ever gone to something like that. I started my schooling when I was a really little kid in Montessori and I literally felt like I was going back to Montessori when I learned that there was actually a profession called sports psychology.
TNR: Why did you open your own practice? Was it because there wasn’t a large community of sports psychologists in Cincinnati?
BW: Yes, absolutely. There was nobody, and still really nobody. I had met all these amazing people at the USOC (United States Olympic Committee) in Colorado Springs and they introduced me to these people in Australia, which I ended up doing an internship there. It was just really incredible to meet all these people in an area that I didn’t know existed, but desiring.
TNR: Do you go through the same set of guidelines when receiving a new client to understand what they need?
BW: Yeah, if I am just working with an athlete I use my own little assessment tool called Original Layer by Jim Layer, who created this mental toughness book. He used the competitive attitude profile and I adapted that. It’s a bunch of adjectives that let people assess themselves on a scale from 1 to 10. I use that even with parents and coaches to get a little more feedback.
TNR: Can you explain why you consider yourself having a holistic approach to your practice?
BW: Taking the whole person approach means that if I am working with an athlete who is preparing for a competition, I look at their whole. I try and have an understanding of their home life, who their coaches are, and how much they are sleeping, eating, and exercising outside of what their coaches are asking to do. It’s looking at their whole being and not just one little aspect of their competition.
TNR: What kind of tools do you give your clients to practice when they go home?
BW: Sometimes it’s them working through a daily measure sheet depending on what we decided to work on. So, if they are working on sleeping or breathing, it’s all quantifiable so that we can put some tangibleness to it. If someone doesn’t work on something between [appointments] then they’re likely not going to make changes.
TNR: How often do you see the same client?
BW: It just depends on the person and what they need. I work in a really short-term environment. Let's say I have a marathoner or a triathlete and they’re trying to achieve a particular goal and they’ve had trouble in the past. I might see them a few times to go through a few recommendations and have them practice those and then we would spread it out from there.
TNR: Can you talk about what biofeedback is and why you use it?
BW: Biofeedback is just a fancy term about getting feedback about your biology. I use a couple different modalities. The one I use mostly is called heart rate variability. Again, it’s all mind body training. It’s teaching somebody how to become more aware with what’s going on with their body. It might be somebody recognizing their heart rate or their heart rhythm is affected by their high level of cognitive activity or how their heartbeat changes depending on what they are thinking about. It’s just interesting to teach people what that connection is so that they can make changes accordingly and perform better.
TNR: What would you say your teaching style is like?
BW: Ironically, I’m teaching all online now. I call it facilitating information as teaching, it’s more of a casual sort. I like to do a lot of experiential kinds of things so that people learn things from it and not just hear me talk.
TNR: Why did you decide to become a college professor?
BW: So both of those classes [sports psychology and positive psychology] actually, I started both of those at the University of Cincinnati. They weren’t teaching sports psychology or positive psychology before I was there. I like to always bring new things so that’s why that’s there. It took a lot of energy to get both of those going and talking people into this cutting-edge stuff.
TNR: What is your job role as the Integrative and Executive Health Health Performance Psychologist at UC Health?
BW: I brought my sports psychology practice to UC. I am serving literally as an integrative health and performance psychologist, which is sort of this made up term because I wanted to encapsulate everything that I do. It’s a little tricky being in the healthcare environment and doing sports psychology because it’s almost oxymoronic in a way.