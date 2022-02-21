Ludlow Wines is a shop on the south of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus. The small green room is full of chardonnays, red blends and an assorted fridge of beers, and you can frequently find locals and students alike enjoying a glass of wine. This February, though, Ludlow Wines has been hosting “Drink ‘N Think,” a month-long lecture series from Dr. Holly McGee, an associate history professor at UC.
The Black History Month lecture series has happened each Wednesday in February starting on the 2nd with “The African Diaspora and Liberation” followed by “Universities and Slave Benefactors” and “A History of Violence.” The last lecture on February 23rd will focus on “Race & Films.”
Drink ‘N Think is meant for attendees to “listen and learn with libations.” Though the conversations can be uncomfortable and difficult, Dr. McGee knows they are necessary.
The News Record spoke with Dr. McGee about her lecture series and her work discussing and championing Black history.
The News Record (TNR): Why do you think it’s important to have conversations, however difficult, about race?
Dr. Holly McGee (HM): We are in a really unprecedented time in American society where the battleground is intellectual, and it’s over hearts and minds and the myth of what it means to be an American. And we got to have these really uncomfortable conversations because so much of what we’re experiencing just doesn’t make sense. And it doesn’t make sense because of a lack of historical context. So, I think these conversations are important because they arm students, particularly, for the future. What are we really doing if we’re not preparing students to be able to face all these things?
TNR: Why do you think there are so many people that are against critical race theory being taught in schools?
HM: I think people operate from one of two places: It’s either out of fear, or out of love. And a lot of people fear what they do not understand. And unfortunately, there are so many people who are too prideful to simply say, “I don’t know.” So instead, they double down on a defensive reaction that is operating from a place of fear.
TNR: What inspired you to study race theory and the role of African Americans in the U.S.?
HM: I was part of a generation that there wasn’t any information out there for me. All of my K-12 instructors who were supposed to be teachers, or educating me, they all shied away from having conversations. I grew up being shushed about things that had anything to do with Black women. There was nothing that talked about Black arts, there was nothing that talked about Black women or entrepreneurs. My ideas were not represented, so I wanted to learn more about that. I pursued an educational path that allowed me to learn more about me, my history, people around me, the nation at large, and I want to pass that on.
TNR: What are some things that white people can do to actually make a change and support Black people?
HM: You have got to learn from your own history when it comes to how you choose to and suggest that you will ally with nonwhite communities. There has happened in our past where there have been moments and instances of need in nonwhite communities and whites have “so-called” allied with those communities and then got tired. The idea of 1) learning your own history to dismantle those mechanisms because they clearly didn’t work, and 2) stop committee-ing things to death. At a certain point, there has to be action.
TNR: Why do you think that Black History Month is not enough?
HM: I’m busiest in February, and that’s unfair to me for a lot of different reasons. I’m the only professor of African American history on this entire campus. I have seven colleagues who teach European history. Those are institutional priorities. But this month I’ll probably give about 20 talks, and there’s no reason why you should want to cram all of that into one month. These conversations should be 365 days a year.
TNR: Why did you decide to do your lecture series at Ludlow Wines?
HM: I’m the new Taft professor in the public humanities, it’s a new professorship that has been named from 2021 to 2024. It’s a position that allows me to do a lot more public facing work at the university. And one of the things that I love to do within the context of African American history, is community interaction and outreach. It’s now my job to solidify some of those relationships and think of new and creative ways to bring the city and the campus community together. The public by and large is kind of left out in the intellectual cold, so my idea is to create a history “off campus” program. I want to remove as many barriers as possible.