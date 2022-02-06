February marked the beginning of Black History Month, the annual observance and celebration of achievements by African Americans. The African American Cultural & Resource Center (AACRC) on the University of Cincinnati’s campus has been the main resource for community and support for Black students for the past 30 years. Though the center focuses on the achievements of Black students throughout the whole year, February is the time for heightened focus on Black community members.
The News Record spoke with the director of the AACRC, Mercedes Johnson, about Black History Month, AACRC events this February and the focus and role of the center.
The News Record (TNR): How long have you been with the AACRC?
Mercedes Johnson (MJ): I have been with the AACRC now for almost four years. I joined the team first as a program manager overseeing many of our signature programs and daily operations and became the director a little less than a year ago.
TNR: What events is the AACRC putting on specifically for Black History Month?
MJ: We celebrate Black excellence every day. Black History Month gives us an opportunity to also promote what our campus partners and colleagues are doing across all the UC campuses. Within the AACRC, we started the month off with an opening ceremony with our keynote speaker, Dr. Littisha Bates.
We will also have many collaborations throughout the month, including free HIV testing with the Wellness Center, a love concert with the United Black Student Association, an Ethiopian/Jewish Cooking Class with Hillel, a panel discussion on changing the narrative of tributes and symbols in our society with the Taft Research Center, Department of Journalism, School of Communication, Film, and Media Studies, and a Film in Context program on the life of Bayard Rustin with the LGBTQ Center.
We will end the month with our annual Kuamka week. Kuamka is Swahili for the phrase “in the beginning” and is a week of exciting events to celebrate Black excellence. During the week, our students compete in several areas to become the next Mr. and Miss Kuamka. Aside from the competitions, we will have an educational program, a social program, and end with the Red, Black, Green, and Gold ball where we will highlight student accomplishments and the new Mr. and Ms. Kuamka will be crowned.
TNR: How important is Black History Month to the AACRC and to Black students on campus?
MJ: Though the AACRC celebrates Black history all year long, Black History Month remains an important time for us to be intentional in coming together as a community to highlight our history and celebrate the lives of trailblazers who have helped to make this world a better and more equitable place.
TNR: What kind of resources does the AACRC provide to UC students?
MJ: Our focus is to address the academic, social, leadership and cultural needs of the Black (American, African, Caribbean, etc.) student population. We provide community and belonging for students through our center, programs, cohorts, and leadership teams. Our events educate students about our ancestors and African traditions and challenge them to develop holistically and thrive on and off campus.
Some of our many events and initiatives include: Akwaaba (Black Student Welcome), Transitions/BASE (First-year experience program and holistic development workshops), Black Graduate Welcome, Habari Gani Ambassadors, Dr. MLK, Jr. Tribute, Let’s Talk w/CAPS, Kuamka Week (Black excellence week, including co-ed leadership pageant), AACRC Choir, Ushindi Weekend (Means victory, end of the year celebration), Shades of the Rainbow w/LGBTQ Center, and Tyehimba (Afrocentric Graduation Celebration)
TNR: What role has the AACRC played over the past 30 years on UC's campus?
MJ: The AACRC supports the mission of the university by recruiting, retaining, encouraging the successful matriculation, and enhancing the growth and development of students at the University of Cincinnati. Our center plays a major role in Black students choosing to attend UC and thriving while they are here — we are their home away from home.
The AACRC encourages the ever-increasing diversity of the student body and encourages the university community to become more enlightened about the African American or Black experience, so that UC can be inclusive for all.
In acknowledgement of AACRC’s 30th anniversary, the center is seeking to raise $30,000 through June 30, 2022. Monies raised during this time will be used to strengthen current programs and create new opportunities for student development, according to Johnson. You can learn more here.
See the full list of what the UC campuses are doing to celebrate Black History Month here.