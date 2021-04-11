Officials at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are set to hold on-campus interviews with candidates vying for the position of provost.
The candidates will be on campus to participate in one-and-a-half-day-long interviews with stakeholders from throughout the university community, UC President Neville Pinto said during a meeting of the Faculty Senate on Thursday.
“…It'll be an opportunity for all of us to assess the candidates we have and then make recommendations within our own stakeholder groups on who we prefer,” he said of the interviews.
As many as five candidates are expected to come to campus, said Vice President for Research Pat Limbach, who is leading the search. The university hopes to make an announcement in the coming days about the candidates’ identities as well as when they will be meeting with officials on campus, Limbach added.
UC’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kristi A. Nelson announced in September that she is retiring from her post at the end of June.
Pinto said the search committee is on track to identify the next provost in time for Nelson’s retirement.
Nelson has served as provost, the university’s chief academic officer, for the last three years. She was appointed for a three-year term in 2017 by UC’s Board of Trustees and Pinto, following a nationwide search.
Before serving as provost, Nelson served in an array of roles in her decades-long career at UC.
Nelson was a faculty member at the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP) for 36 years and then served 15 years as senior vice provost.
In 2012, she was an administrator at the College of Nursing and before that, she was an associate dean at DAAP. From 2013 to 2014 Nelson was interim dean for the College of Arts and Sciences.
Before being selected for the provost position, Nelson returned from a two-year retirement to serve as interim provost.
In the position of provost, Nelson was the third highest-paid university employee in 2018, earning an annual salary of $489,600, according to a database of university employee salaries. That database does not include bonuses.
“The decision to retire has not been an easy one. However, I am looking forward to spending more time with family and winding down from a busy and rewarding three years as Provost,” Nelson said previously in a statement to The News Record. “This past year has certainly been challenging, but I know that much more can be done to advance the good work of the university until my retirement in June.”
“…I do need to move on now with some other things in my life,” she told faculty representatives.
“As the spring semester comes to a close and my time at UC concludes, I ask that you take our successes, and even our failures, and apply those toward lessons learned for the semesters and years ahead,” she said. “The university is filled with amazing people and I'm so thankful to have the opportunity to work with each and every one of you.”