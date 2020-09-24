Dozens of protesters took to the streets in Cincinnati, following the announcement that police officers will not face criminal charges for their involvement in Breonna Taylor's death.
Protesters began gathering outside the Hamilton County Courthouse around 5 p.m. Wednesday, calling for justice for Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March.
The protest began hours after the announcement that a grand jury did not indict officers with Louisville Metro Police Department for their role in Taylor's death. However, Brett Hankison, one of the three officers involved in the shooting, has been charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said an investigation found the two other officers' use of force was justified.
"Police brutality has never been in check," said Cory Brown, a protest organizer with the Anti-Racism, Anti-Police Brutality Coalition. "We just have to get out here and constantly put on pressure."
Wednesday's protest was not nearly as large as protests that broke out in Cincinnati in June. But, given that it was organized last minute, Brown was pleased with the turnout.
At the courthouse, protesters blared music, chanted and held signs demanding justice for the victims of police brutality.
Anternitia O'Neal spoke to protesters about her son's death at the hands of Cincinnati Police. O'Neal's son, Dontez, was killed by Cincinnati Police Officer Orlando Smith during a narcotics investigation in 2012. He was 19-years-old.
Smith never faced criminal charges or disciplinary action, according to Enquirer reporting.
"Justice for Breonna, justice for all," O'Neal told the cheering crowd.
Protesters began marching around 7 p.m. The march first headed north on Main Street into the Over-The-Rhine neighborhood. By 8 p.m., protesters circled back to the courthouse and the demonstration began to wind down.
Sam DuBose was among the many names of police brutality victims chanted by protesters during Wednesday's march. DuBose was killed in a routine traffic stop by former University of Cincinnati Police officer Ray Tensing in 2015.
Tensing was charged for murder and voluntary manslaughter, but after two mistrials he was never convicted. The university paid Tensing over $300,000 in back-pay and legal fees in exchange for his resignation.
Since 1997, UC police officers have been involved in the deaths of four Black men, according to an independent report conducted by Exiger, a third-party firm specializing in regulatory compliance.
Recent protests have brought renewed attention to the university's own history of police misconduct.
"To members of our Black community, please know we hear you. We stand in solidarity with you to end this horrific cycle," UC President Neville Pinto said in a June 3 email to students. "We recognize our imperfections as an institution, and we remain committed to creating an environment in which all members are treated with dignity, respect and care."