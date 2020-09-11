Policing under fire: Revisiting UCPD's past misconduct amid nationwide calls for police reform

Nationwide protests have reignited calls for police reform at the University of Cincinnati (UC), forcing university officials to once again confront the institution's history of racially-biased and, at times, lethal policing.
Following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake, protesters across the country have taken to the streets demanding justice for the victims of racially-motivated police violence.
At UC, students chanted and held cardboard signs commemorating Sam DuBose – a Black man who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop by former UC Police Officer Ray Tensing in 2015.
These protests have brought renewed attention to the systemic failures within the University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) that allowed for DuBose's death.
Troubled Past
According to a police report, on the night of July 19, 2015, DuBose was pulled over by UCPD due to a missing front license plate. During the traffic stop, Tensing claimed that he had been dragged by DuBose's moving vehicle, forcing him to fire his service weapon.
However, body camera footage from the incident shows Tensing fire a single round through the driver-side window before the car started moving.
DuBose was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
Shortly thereafter, Tensing was fired from UCPD and indicted on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.
"Being police officers should not be the role of this university," Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a press conference at the time. Deters is a UC alumnus.
But after two mistrials, Tensing was never convicted on those charges. Per an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, the university paid Tensing over $200,000 in back pay and benefits as well as another $100,000 to cover his legal fees.
As a result of DuBose's death, the university hired Exiger, a private firm specializing in regulatory compliance, to conduct an investigation into UCPD's policies and procedures.
In the months leading up to the DuBose shooting, the investigation found that UCPD had conducted an unprecedented number of traffic stops – averaging 412 stops per month.
The increase in traffic stops was due to a new philosophy from then UCPD Chief Jason Goodrich.
"Historically, campus law enforcement is hung up on boundaries — this is on campus, this is off-campus. Really, we've got to change that conversation," he told The News Record upon taking office. "I don't want to talk about campus safety, I want to talk about community safety. Geography shouldn't be the main consideration. We need to go out into the community and help our students where they're at."
Before Goodrich's arrival in 2014, traffic stops averaged around 87 per month.
Under Goodrich's leadership, the number of citations issued to people of color also more than doubled in a year. He resigned shortly after Exiger began its investigation.
In reviewing traffic stop data, Exiger also found that Tensing led the department in stops and citations, and racial disparity among those stopped.
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the university and the city of Cincinnati gave UCPD the authority to make off-campus traffic stops. The city has since revoked that authority.
However, facets of that agreement are still in place, allowing UCPD some jurisdiction over the neighborhoods surrounding UC.
"The UC Police Division has an ongoing relationship with the City of Cincinnati Police, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Patrol," UCPD spokeswoman Kelly Cantwell said in an email. "These relationships are needed to provide sufficient personnel for events on campus, and allows us to better assist our students, many of whom live off-campus in the jurisdiction of CPD."
Such agreements between university police and local law enforcement are common, with 86% of university police agencies having arrest jurisdiction off-campus.
As a result of its investigation, Exiger laid out a total of 276 policy reforms for UCPD, most of which were completed by late 2018.
In a settlement, the university agreed to pay DuBose's family $5.3 million. Part of that sum includes an undergraduate education for DuBose's children free of tuition and fees.
Though DuBose's death has become a call to action for some, he was not the first killed in an altercation with UCPD.
Since 1997, officers with UCPD have been involved in the deaths of four Black men, two of which suffered from psychiatric conditions. DuBose was the first case to result in a criminal indictment.
Over 5,000 fatal police shootings have been recorded in the U.S. since 2015. Black Americans are killed by police at twice the rate of white Americans, though they account for 13% of the total U.S. population.
"There is no job in this country where everyone's perfect," said Howard Henderson, director of the Center for Justice Research in Houston. "But in policing, the margin of error is just that much less," he said.
Demanding change
In July, UC's Undergraduate Student Government (SG) and the Black Round Table each issued an open letter demanding in part that university officials implement a number of police reforms in response to the deaths of Floyd and Taylor.
"The systemic racism that has been woven into our country has also been woven into the University of Cincinnati," the SG letter states. "No longer can the university ignore the plights of its most vulnerable students; it must take action and create a more racially equitable environment for its entire student body."
Some of these demands include a reallocation of funding from the UCPD budget to other on-campus services, that the university end its existing agreements with external policing agencies and to amend UCPD's policy for firing university police officers.
"On the calls for racial justice, our student leaders have pressed for greater university action," UC President Neville Pinto told the university's Board of Trustees in August. "I look forward to working with them during the fall semester to ensure that we are living up to our ideals of equity and inclusion."
While administrators have been in talks with student leaders regarding these demands, the student body has largely been kept out of the loop, said Kish Richardson, president of UC's United Black Student Association (UBSA).
Richardson has been working with civil liberties Attorney Al Gerhardstein to amend UCPD's disqualifying criteria, the contract that outlines cause for an officer to be fired.
The amendment is an attempt to have UCPD Officers Philip Kidd and David Lindenschmidt removed from their positions in the department without receiving severance.
Kidd and Lindenschmidt were on the scene during the shooting and supported Tensing's claim that he had been dragged by DuBose's moving car. An outside investigation commissioned by the university later contradicted these officers' claims.
"It seems as if they [the university] have no regard for the students who've expressed that they don't feel safe with these officers," Richardson said.
UC General Counsel has received the proposed amendment, which has to be reviewed by the university's Department of Public Safety. The contract is up for renegotiation in May of 2021.
A seat at the table
In a statement emailed to students on June 3, Pinto loosely outlined the university's plan to address systemic racism issues.
"To members of our Black community, please know we hear you. We stand in solidarity with you to end this horrific cycle," he said. "We recognize our imperfections as an institution, and we remain committed to creating an environment in which all members are treated with dignity, respect and care."
Myriam Wane, Black Lives Matter activist and third-year education major at UC, said she doesn't think the university has done enough to address students' concerns publicly.
Throughout her time at UC, Wane says her experiences with UCPD have been less than encouraging. "I didn't feel protected by them, I never have. I probably never will," she said.
Holding police departments accountable requires a direct line of communication between police and community members, Henderson said.
"There's a need for the community to be organized to begin to deal with police," he said. "You've got to be able to bring those folks to the table."
Richardson said he wants to see the university include more students in conversations at the administrative level regarding police misconduct, adding that many students are still unaware of the Community Compliance Council, the organization tasked with overseeing UCPD's reform efforts.
"They say they are making the efforts to really engage with students to see what they want. But at the end of the day, they aren't really including [students] in the conversations that have already existed," Richardson said.
Some students are still wary of officers' presence on campus.
Last year, UCPD planned to place officers in residence halls, a move that student leaders strongly opposed.
"My biggest takeaway is that the effects of Sam Dubose and the effects of a lack of communication — this stuff doesn't happen in a vacuum," former Student Body President Chandler Rankin said at the time. "They are still lingering on the hearts and mind of our student body."
Throughout his time working for SG and UBSA, Richardson said he's developed relationships with officers on campus, some of which even greet him by name when they see him.
"But that's not to say that my experience is representative of any or a majority of the Black students on this campus because again, they are officers, officers with a history," he said.