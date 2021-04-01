The University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) has recorded two reports of “shots fired” near campus in less than a week, according to police reports.
No one was hurt in either instance, but these incidents mark an unusual uptick in firearms activity in the neighborhoods bordering the university’s main campus.
The first incident occurred March 20 in the rear parking lot of Views on Vine at 2815 Vine St., according to a police report.
Cincinnati police officers heard gunfire coming from the parking lot and arrived at the scene to observe a fight in progress, the report states. “The subjects were not cooperative with police but did state that a subject fired two rounds into the air from the driver side rear passenger seat of a [white-colored] newer sedan.”
Police said gunshot detection software also recorded the shots, but there were no shell casings recovered from the scene.
The report states that Cincinnati police believe the vehicle is a white-colored Nissan Altima that was caught on video fleeing at “a high rate of speed” around that time.
UC’s Office of Public Safety issued an alert to the campus community about the second incident just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
According to a police report, Cincinnati police detected a single round fired near 2601 Stratford Ave., though a UCPD officer who was in the area didn’t hear the shot. However, the city then received a call from a witness who said they saw a man fire one shot into the air before fleeing south on Ravine Street toward Tillotson Street, police said.
UC police checked the area but didn’t find the suspect and an “all clear” alert was sent to the campus community, the report states.
Around 1:41 a.m., Cincinnati police received another witness call stating the suspect had an argument with a man and fired a single round into the air at 406 Tillotson St. before getting into a vehicle and fleeing south on Ravine Street, according to the report.
Police then located a .45 caliber shell casing near where the witness said the incident occurred.
Though neither of these shootings resulted in injury, Cincinnati police have previously cited a noticeable increase in shootings in the Clifton Heights, University Heights and Fairview (CUF) neighborhood.
CUF had the 10th highest number of shooting victims when compared to the city’s other neighborhoods, according to police data. Avondale ranked the highest, with a total of 35 shooting victims.
There were 17 shootings in the neighborhood last year, Cincinnati police Lt. Col. Michael John said at a Jan. 20 meeting of Cincinnati City Council’s Law and Public Safety Committee.
John told councilmembers that the finding was a surprise given that CUF was not previously on the department’s radar concerning shootings.
UCPD Chief James Whalen previously told The News Record that shootings in the neighborhoods surrounding campus are under the jurisdiction of Cincinnati police.
“UCPD works in partnership with CPD in their efforts to be visible in the area to deter future acts of violence,” he said.