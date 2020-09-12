The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) is imposing traffic restrictions in Clifton Heights for the weekend.
From Sept. 11-12, CPD is enforcing parking restrictions in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. The restriction will encompass Vine, Calhoun and McMillan Streets, as well as Clifton Avenue.
CPD made the announcement via Twitter, citing an effort to “deter cruising & disorderly behavior.”
Commenters on social media cited a large group of bikers congregating at the Shell station on Calhoun Street as well as recent shootings as the cause of these restrictions.
Two quads were recently seized inthe Clifton Heights neighborhood in response to numerous citizen complaints.
On Sept. 7, a shooting at the intersection of West McMillan and South Market Streets, in front of Mr. Tuxedo, left three people injured.
It is unclear whether these new traffic restrictions are in any way connected to the shooting.
Cincinnati police did not immediately return a call from The News Record.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.