Police evacuated Friday the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Blue Ash campus following a reported bomb threat.
Amid a humid July day, students were told to stay away from UC Blue Ash until further notice through multiple text and email alerts sent to the UC community.
WCPO later revealed the emergency was a bomb threat “against a building that doesn’t exist,” leading law enforcement to sweep the entire area. Eliot Issac, the chief of police at UC, later said the evacuation was “out of an abundance of caution.”
Hours later, the all-clear was called. Police said there was no threat to the campus community and normal activities can resume, according to the UC Emergency Alert system.
According to Issac, an anonymous individual called emergency services and reported a suspicious backpack in a classroom on the campus.
A similar incident occurred in 2019 on UC’s main campus, when police evacuated Tangeman University Center (TUC) after an anonymous person called the Chick-Fil-A location in TUC, threatening to “blow this f---ing place up.”