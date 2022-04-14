Police are asking for information regarding a Sunday burglary on the 2300 Block of Stratford Ave.
Officers responded to the report of a burglary at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a University of Cincinnati (UC) Public Safety notification. The victims, mostly UC students, contacted police after a neighbor told them their residence was broken into.
Multiple belongings were stolen after an unknown number of suspects made entry into the residence using force, police said. The victims told police the suspects stole a Kia Forte, two televisions and three PlayStations, among other things.
The Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) will handle the investigation, according to the Department of Public Safety’s crime log.
Police are asking anyone who believes they have information regarding the incident call UC Police at 513-556-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.