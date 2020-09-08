As a way to find peace in quarantine, a second-year urban planning major created artwork to commemorate her friend who passed away in March. The work sparked a passion for digital media drawing and eventually grew into a business.
Sarah Day started exploring the world of digital media over the summer. She spent hours drawing on her iPad, and after her first piece, she fell in love with creating digital artwork. Many of her friends started supporting her by requesting and purchasing her artwork.
“I decided I could make some money while doing something I loved, which sounded like a dream job,” said Day.
The piece that inspired her to continue to make digital art was a dedication to her friend, Kt, who passed away in March. The work displays Kt, a young woman with blonde hair and a white top. Blues and purples fuse to create the colors of the hydrangeas that surround her. Her halo floats over her head and angel wings hug her back.
“Her favorite flower was a blue hydrangea, so after drawing her beautiful self, I drew these flowers to put in the background,” she says. “I have had a few opportunities to draw memorial images for friends.”
The other memorial pieces were dedicated to her best friend, Anna Wright’s mom, who died of cancer two years ago. As a Mother’s Day surprise, Day gifted the piece to her best friend.
“Sarah and I went to the same high school and have been friends from the day we met,” said Wright, a business and interior design student at the University of Alabama.
The piece shows Wright’s mother and her bridesmaids, Wright included in the bridal crew. She is smiling next to her mother as she prepares for her big day.
“I was so surprised. Completely in awe over the detail, dedication and love she put into it,” said Wright.
Day didn’t stop there. She created another memorial piece for Wright’s mother, but this time she gave it to Wright’s stepsister as a graduation gift. The artwork shows Wright’s mother on her wedding day, pink flowers dance around her, with a halo is placed over her head.
“Both art pieces are very special to me,” she said. “This has been an incredible opportunity to remind my friends of the beauty and grace of their loved ones.”
Aside from the memorials, Day has also spent time creating requested pieces of her friends’ dogs.
“This is so fun for me because I love getting to draw dogs. I am 100% a dog person, so getting to see and draw dogs for customers has been very fun for me,” said Day.
Day wasn’t concerned about how much money she was making through her pieces this past summer. Rather, it was about doing good deeds and leaving an impact on her friends and family.
“My personal goals and business goals mostly has to do with just enjoying what I was doing, and making people smile through that,” said Day. “It has been such an awesome experience getting to create beautiful artwork for my friends. I love the satisfaction of creating something beautiful and seeing the reaction of the customers receiving the pieces.”
Explore more of Day’s artwork on Instagram @s.daysketch.