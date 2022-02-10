Phishing scams at the University of Cincinnati (UC) have become prevalent, targeting students online and through emails.
Malicious emails, texts or phone calls are all instances of phishing scams, as attackers lure an individual into leaking sensitive information – such as personally identifiable information, banking and credit card details, and passwords, according to a phishing website.
There are many approaches that scammers take when crafting phishing material. Commonly, the communication will seem too good to be true, have a sense of urgency or contain hyperlinks and attachments.
Recently at UC, these phishing schemes have come in the form of emails on subjects such as applying for jobs, getting exclusive benefits and making high wages.
Students have reported seeing emails regarding applying for tax benefits, bitcoin account reports and job applications, among other malicious emails sent to students’ UC emails.
Recently, an unusual message was even posted on UC’s official Instagram account. Similar to the reported scams, a post on the account’s story advertised a contact earning $28,000 in just two hours. The message encourages viewers to direct message the post to “increase your money.”
The contact is advertised as a Crypto Trader and a Professional Market Analyst – they are not associated with the university.
While the data for phishing scams at UC is unavailable, the FBI of Cincinnati has reported emerging phishing scams targeting citizens in the Cincinnati area.
The most prevalent recent frauds of residents in central and southern Ohio are romance scams, according to the FBI report. The report details Ohioans lost over $3.5 million in 2020 as a result of these scams.
In total phishing scams, Ohio was listed as 5th in the United States for losing the most money due to phishing: Ohioans lost over 170 million dollars due to internet crimes.
The public safety department has released tips to help the UC community avoid phishing scams in order to stay safer online:
- Use complex passwords. Long passwords with both capital and lowercase letters, special characters and numbers are best. Your password should not be related to something someone might know about you.
- Do not click on email links or attachments you do not recognize. The attachment or link can open your computer to malware, a malicious piece of code, or it can lead you to “phishing” sites that harvest usernames and passwords.
- Do not click on pop-up windows, as they can expose you to ransomware, a specific type of malicious code that holds you to ransom.
- Check URLs. Hackers can create websites that look like a webpage you use, such as your banking website or Facebook.
- Install a piece of anti-virus software or web application firewall. Most antivirus software automatically downloads updates to existing viruses.
To report any emails that may be a phishing scam, students can email the UC Office of Information Security at infosec@ucmail.uc.edu.