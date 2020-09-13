Ming Waih Wong-Burgess created PandaCATs last year in hopes of creating a space for domestic and international students to share and indulge in Chinese culture.
"I met a friend who was an international Chinese student and the both of us saw that there wasn't a club on campus that was actively inviting," she said. "We both have our culture and we love it, but we were just trying to find the space where the both of us felt welcome as domestic and international students."
PandaCATs' first meeting was a hotpot party that drew over 70 people.
"The turnout shocked me. It showed how many students were interested in the club and how much it must mean to a student to find that kind of community," Wong-Burgess said.
The group continued to meet every two weeks, drawing crowds at each event. The "Spill Your Tea" event included a panel of group members. International Chinese, Chinese Americans and Chinese adoptee students each talked about their own identity and their different experiences.
At the same meeting, the group had a Chinese tea ceremony, a tradition passed down for centuries.
The Chinese New Year celebration, which had interactive activities such as Chinese calligraphy and a chopstick relay, had nearly 200 people in attendance.
The club has been sharing Chinese culture in so many different ways, from slang workshops and fashion shows, to career workshops and movie nights.
"You don't have to be Chinese to be in the club,” Wong-Burgess said. “If you just enjoy the culture or are looking for free food, even though that can't happen this year, you can just come and hang out with us.”
Weijie Li is co-president of PandaCATs and an international Chinese student in the Lindner College of Business. Li has been involved in PandaCATs since it started in 2019.
"We welcome anyone who is interested in Chinese culture, no matter which country you come from," Li said.
The group is still figuring out how meetings will happen this year since COVID-19 has changed all club programming.
Wong-Burgess and Li still hope to have a few in-person events, such as a socially distanced traditional Chinese cooking class. They would also like to do virtual Cincinnati tours for the new international students, virtual online workshops and virtual cross-cultural discussions.
Li enjoys the opportunity to help build the club and is hopeful it will remain after he graduates.
"There are many amazing people who have different culture backgrounds in PandaCATs. We learn from each other, have fun with each other and develop PandaCATs together," he said.
Wong-Burgess is grateful to be part of such an inclusive community.
"It is so rewarding to see that other students care about the same stuff you care about," she said. "I am so thankful to have this inclusive space to share Chinese culture and identity."