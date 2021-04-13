The University of Cincinnati (UC) has switched to using the Pfizer vaccine at its on-campus vaccine clinic after federal officials called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to due rare blood-clotting incidents among those who received the one-dose vaccines.
UC Health is now administering the Pfizer vaccine at the student vaccination clinic located at the Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday following the pause, UC Health Spokesperson Amanda Nageleisen said in an email.
Faculty and staff vaccinations are set to begin on Wednesday, though UC Health had already planned to provide the Pfizer vaccine at the employee clinic.
Nageleisen said that while there are no additional student clinics planned, with the end of the school year approaching, students and employees who receive their first dose of Pfizer will also be provided a second dose.
Over the weekend, 2,318 students received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the on-campus clinic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday called on all vaccine providers across the state to temporarily pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in response to a statement from the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which highlighted blood-clotting events in six people in the U.S. who received the vaccine.
According to the FDA, all six incidents occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms occurring six to 13 days after vaccination.
While these incidents have been rare, UC Health officials say to watch out for adverse effects such as unexplained leg swelling, tenderness in the calf or thigh, unexplained abdominal pain, headache or mental confusion, which are all possible signs of a blood clot.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA will be reviewing these cases to determine their significance.
Federal officials said the recommended pause is due to “an abundance of precaution.”
Student walk-in appointments are available until 5 p.m. at the university’s on-campus clinic.