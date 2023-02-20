After just a month staffed as a Bearcats football coach, new hire Tom Manning has left the University of Cincinnati (UC) to join the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts as the team’s tight ends coach. Manning, UC’s offensive coordinator newly hired by head coach Scott Satterfield, came from a successful stint in the same role at Iowa State in the Big 12.
A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Manning was previously staffed in the same position as tight ends coach with the Colts back in 2018 before leaving for Iowa State. Only 39 years old with over a decade of coaching experience in the NCAA, Manning was one of the country's pristine offensive coordinators when hired by UC thanks to his play style at Iowa State.
UC’s football program and Satterfield will now be in search of a new offensive coordinator –Satterfield’s second at UC – as the 2023 offseason ramps up into action this spring.
Manning leaves the Bearcats having not coached a game for the red and black, placing UC in an immediate and urgent search for a top-level offensive coordinator ahead of its first season in the Big 12. Satterfield’s run-heavy, explosive offensive style blended well with that of Manning’s differing ideologies, leaving Bearcats fans hoping for another perfect fit in the role.