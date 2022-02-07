Intel, a chip manufacturing company, is opening two factories near Columbus, Ohio, potentially offering more co-ops and careers for University of Cincinnati (UC) students.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Intel is a leader in creating semiconductors used in computers, smartphones, tablets, automobiles and more, according to its website. The company’s most recent annual report shows Intel made a revenue of $77.9 billion in 2020 and is a leader in the semiconductor chip industry.
Intel is to build at least two semiconductor fabrication plants on its 1,000 acre site, which the company confirmed in an exclusive interview with TIME Magazine in late January. Construction of the site is to be completed by 2025.
New Albany, Ohio, is the chosen location of the two new semiconductor fabrication plants, confirmed by TIME magazine — the city is located about two hours away from Cincinnati and less than half an hour away from Columbus.
New Albany has a population of about 11,000 citizens, which could greatly increase in the coming years due to the Intel manufacturing plants. Intel announced that the new site would create at least 3,000 jobs, about 27% of the current population.
Some of these newly created jobs could probably go to UC students and graduates, according to Ranga Vemuri, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC.
“I am absolutely certain UC will benefit from this,” Smith said in a recent UC press release. “It provides a natural mechanism to place students at both the undergraduate and graduate level at a world-class facility. No question, there will be many research and employment opportunities.”
Intel is a current co-op partner with UC, and this New Albany site could provide many more opportunities to UC students.
Trinity Erickson, a second-year mechanical student, sees potential for UC in the Intel Ohio plant.
“As long as Intel is open to being able to coach current UC students it can be a great opportunity for co-op students, which will most likely lead to an uptick in those hired who have graduated from UC,” said Erickson.
While the new employment could benefit Ohio and the UC community, Erickson is worried about the environmental effects of having a tech manufacturer close to home.
“Personally, I feel like having a ‘new Silicon Valley’ in Ohio can be detrimental to our environment even if it is seen as necessary – please recycle your old tech so we don’t have to over-farm for resources we barely have – but if we are looking purely through a business perspective, I believe it is entirely possible to run whatever is necessary through New Albany,” said Erickson.
With UC’s College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS), College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP) and School of Information Technology all required to complete co-ops within their college years, Intel could provide valuable experiences.
“I feel like there is an industry for everyone, so I don’t know how many students will go towards working in the plant, but I know that a large amount will apply, and probably enjoy the work,” said Erickson.