A new member of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Board of Trustees began her nine-year term on Thursday.
Jill McGruder, vice president and chief marketing officer at Western & Southern Financial Group, was selected by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve as a trustee from Feb. 25 until Jan. 1, 2030.
She is taking over for Ginger Warner, former attorney, local arts advocate and leader, who was appointed to the position of trustee in 2012. Warner will be honored at the next meeting of the trustees on April 27.
“We all look forward to Jill McGruder joining our board,” Trustee Chair Ronald Brown said during a Feb. 23 meeting. “She brings vast community involvement and business experience that's going to be very beneficial as we work to continue to advance the University of Cincinnati.”
Since starting at Western & Southern in 1991, McGruder has been responsible for the startup, acquisition, integration and growth of businesses with over $65 billion in assets and $13 billion in annual sales, according to the university’s website.
While not a UC alumnus, McGruder has held positions in numerous not-for-profit organizations throughout the region.
She’s served on the board of organizations including the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Nature Center, Family Service of the Greater Cincinnati Area and Every Child Succeeds. She also held a past position on the Board of Governors of The University Club of Cincinnati.
McGruder’s other involvements include the Taft Museum of Art, YWCA of Greater Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati ArtsWave Campaign and the Women’s Leadership Council of the United Way Tocqueville Society
She’s previously been honored as a YWCA Career Woman of Achievement and as Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce's Corporate Woman of the Year.
McGruder received a Bachelor of Arts in 1977 and Juris Doctor in 1980 from Capital University in Columbus.