Scott Satterfield, the newly announced football head coach at the University of Cincinnati (UC), will not be leading the Bearcats in the upcoming Wasabi Fenway Bowl against the coach's previous football program, the University of Louisville.
The news was announced Monday afternoon in a press conference with the new head coach held at Fifth Third Arena.
"It's kind of a weird situation, with Louisville playing Cincinnati in the bowl game," Satterfield said. "I told both teams that I'm removing myself from both; I won't be there."
According to Satterfield, Kerry Coombs will continue to lead the team to the bowl game and through all necessary preparations beforehand.
"Coach Coombs will lead the team," said Scatterfield. "He will lead everything for the next week and a half as they go to the Fenway bowl. When we get back, I look forward to meeting with the coaches and staff and figuring out what we need to do as we move forward to January."
Interim head coaches will lead both teams at the upcoming Wasabi Fenway Bowl, where the Bearcats take on the University of Louisville Cardinals. For the Cardinals, Deion Branch will serve as interim head coach.
The bowl game will be held in Boston on the Red Sox's home field, renewing the Battle for the Keg of Nails as the rivalry between the two universities. Undoubtedly, the rivalry will be even more fierce as Satterfield's previous team, where the coach spent the past four years, faces off against the Bearcats.
Back at home, Satterfield said that he will focus his energy on building up his staff and recruiting players for the upcoming football season to "get the best players, the best coaches, to be able to compete in the Big 12."
"My whole focus right now is putting together a staff and recruitment," Satterfield said. "I've already started recruiting and we're going to recruit this afternoon. It's what we're going to do for the time, until we get signed players. You are only going to be as good as the student athletes that you bring in."
The new coach also indicated his desire to bring staff members from his previous team in Louisville and outside staff members to help coach the football program as it heads into its first year in the Big 12 conference.
"Everybody expects you to come in and pick up where they left off," said Satterfield. "But I'm not Luke Fickell, I'm going to be Scott Satterfield. We're gonna do the things that I think we need to do to be successful."