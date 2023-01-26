New details have been revealed regarding two separate death cases that took place near the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus.
Local media reports revealed it was a 22-year-old woman and UC student who died in University Park Apartments (UPA) on Tuesday. A Facebook post from one of the woman’s loved ones says that she died of a medical condition.
The name of the woman has not been publicly released.
Also on Tuesday, Cincinnati police found the body of a 20-year-old woman inside an apartment on Parker Street, less than half a mile from UC’s campus.
Police had gone to the Parker Street apartment to find the woman, reports say, only to find her dead. The cause of death is currently unknown, but reports say that the case is not a homicide.
David Isome, a 42-year-old man who lives at the Parker Street apartment, is accused of impeding with the death investigation. Court documents state that Isome began to fight with the officers and that they had to use a Taser twice to get him into custody. He was charged with resisting arrest and misconduct at emergency.
Isome was also charged with possession of drugs for knowingly possessing cocaine at his residence.