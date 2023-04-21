Despite the University of Cincinnati's (UC) growing presence in the world of athletics, many of the university's sports programs, such as football and basketball, continue to end their fiscal year in a deficit year after year.
According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Membership Financial Report, obtained by The News Record, the football program and both Division I basketball teams have lost money through their endeavors.
UC Athletics generated around $7.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year, ending the year with a profit. UC Athletics' largest sources of income came from ticket sales, contributions, advertisements, sponsorships and direct institutional support from UC, which comes partly from students' tuition money. UC Athletics received over $24 million from UC.
That financial support, in large part, goes to support UC's sports offerings and programs. Football received $567,900 and each of the basketball teams was allotted $126,508 of that large chunk of university money.
In the previous fiscal year, which concluded on June 30, 2022, the UC football program lost $394,786, even with all the team's success during that period -- like hosting College GameDay and being the first non-Power Five school to participate in the College Football Playoffs (CFP).
Such successes positively impacted the football's finances, despite its overall revenue ending in the red. In the years past, the team had a much larger deficit -- $6,902,138 in 2021 and $5,020,377 in 2020.
In major athletics programs across the country, it is not uncommon for the departments to have deficits in their budget. It is, however, uncommon that football is one of the athletic programs to lose money.
The University of Central Florida (UCF) made over $13 million from its football team in that same 2022 fiscal year, according to the school's NCAA Membership Financial Report.
With regards to football, UCF has similar circumstances to that of UC. Both teams were in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) during the fall of 2022 before being selected to move to the Big 12 Conference. The schools are also comparable in the amount of money they poured into football, as UC spent over $23 million while UCF spent approximately $22 million.
The difference is that UCF generated 35 times as much revenue as UC.
West Virginia University (WVU) also generated substantial revenue for its football program. The university has a larger athletic budget than UC, but the budgets are similar to the football programs' expenses, as WVU spent over $24 on football.
In the 2022 fiscal year, WVU had a profit of $26.1 million from its football program.
At UC, the men's and women's basketball teams tell a similar story: They both lost millions of dollars through the 2022 fiscal year. The men's basketball team ended its 2022 season by losing $2,127,588 and the women's basketball team also in a deficit of $2,677,534.
These teams losing money could now be considered a pattern, as it has happened since at least their 2020 seasons, which was before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each team has lost well over $2 million each fiscal year since.
At UCF, the university's basketball teams were profitable but not nearly to the extent of its football team. The school's men's team made over $1.1 million while the women's team earned $1.7 million.
In the case of WVU, the men's basketball program made over $5 million, but its women's team remained in the red with a loss of $4,612,038.
Zach Stipe, Athletic Director of Communication for UC, hopes to see revenue grow year after year, especially now that the Bearcats are entering a new Power Five Conference.
"Our conference revenue is expected to more than double, from approximately $7 million to about $18 million in year one of the Big 12 (2023-24) and to $19 million in year two (2024-25) – before receiving a full share of conference revenue in year three," Stipe said. "Our entrance into the Big 12 will increase our revenue by millions of dollars and also continue to give our University of Cincinnati brand a larger national presence, which will also help take our programs' recruiting efforts to the next level."
However, it will be years before the NCAA public records can support Stipe's estimations. The NCAA reporting submissions allow for each university's financial report by Jan. 15 of the following year.
UC will officially join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023, where the school is set to compete on a larger stage of the Power Five Conference. It will be over two years until UC's entrance into the Big 12 is reflected in the document.