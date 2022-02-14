Editor’s note: This story mentions abuse and harassment.
The DIY music scene in Clifton lives in rain-soaked flyers for shows around campus, in the basements of structurally questionable Clifton houses and in the hearts of the students working to help keep this music scene thriving, safe and vibrant.
Many colleges and universities house their own unique music scenes, and the University of Cincinnati (UC) is no exception. Often on weekends, students can be found asking around for which local bands are playing a show and at what “secret” venue they will be at.
Most attendees don’t think too much about the effort put into creating these nights of fun, but putting on house shows and performing in them is no simple task.
One of the newest DIY venues to pop up in Clifton is The Pit. So far, the venue has hosted three shows, and plans for more to come in March. The operations behind starting a venue requires planning and love for the music scene itself, which third-year computer science student Spencer Kleeh, one of the hosts of The Pit, emphasizes is no joke.
“We’ve got to make sure the space is ready, then also create a graphic, and none of us are art inclined, so you got to reach out and get that custom made,” said Kleeh. “You also have got to make sure that everything happens on a deadline.”
Venues often supply some equipment for the bands performing as well. While of course the venues can’t cover it all, it is common courtesy for them to try and provide some of the necessities. Fourth-year computer science student Ilias Skondras, another host of The Pit, said that so far, they have a sound mixer, two speakers and a microphone, and that they hope to slowly add more equipment to their stock over time.
For The Pit, the draw to host shows came from a desire to be more present in the DIY community.
“I had been going to shows for a year or two and I thought it would be sick to host them and get to know people, a cool way to like be a part of the scene here in Cincinnati,” said Skondras.
One of the newer bands to breakout in this scene is Madame Fox and the Sexsomniacs. Lead singer of the band, third-year media productions student Eli White, had long frequented house shows before finally deciding to create a group where she herself could perform.
Part of White’s performance persona is to dawn a flouncy wig, which perfectly aligns with their self-proclaimed campy punk sound.
“My favorite part is people asking if it's my real hair. I wear a wig when I perform because I have stage fright,” said White. “But I just like getting in that zone where I'm not me, I'm performing and seeing the audience get really into it. It's just so much fun to get engaged through music.”
Music is the driving factor behind the labor that goes into producing these shows. The community forged through music among UC students is one unlike any other.
“It creates a really unique community for young people in this town and even older people. I know there's some people who are not in their 20s who are involved with the house scene and that's totally cool,” said White. “I definitely think it creates a community of expression and over the years, it's gotten safer.”
The house show scene had an unfortunate stigma around it for a long time, as sexual and emotional abusers used to have an easier time getting away with harassment in the community. However, in Cincinnati, the newest groups creating DIY venues and events are dedicated to ending this issue.
“A lot of people just got away with this stuff, it didn't really matter how you felt as long as that band was bringing in a crowd, as long as their lead singer was still hot,” said White. “Doesn't matter what he did, you know?”
Forging this safer environment has allowed what really matters in the DIY music scene to shine through: the opportunity release all inhibition and be present in the moment through music.
Part of being the new kids on the block – whether a venue or band – is learning as you go. The Pit is appreciated for the work they have contributed thus far, but still seek feedback after shows for how they can get better.
Madam Fox and the Sexsomniacs, meanwhile, are finally pulling away from performing covers of songs and finding their own sounds. White is also hoping to break more gender barriers in the Clifton music scene.
“When I first started going to house shows with college, going out into the scene it was all male, or maybe like two bands that had non-binary members and they kind of disappeared over time anyway,” said White. “So, it's very nice to know that I can contribute to breaking up that sequence of male domination.”
The Pit, Madam Fox and the Sexsomniacs want to further change what the Clifton DIY music scene is in their own ways while still holding true to the down and dirty sense that is DIY music as a whole. The Pit is self-described as the filthiest DIY venue in Clifton, and part of the ruggedness of this scene is accepting that no show is perfect. Skondras recalls some of the wilder nights of The Pit have ended in blood.
“Our friend Ian was in a mosh pit in the backyard for ‘Fajita Fest’ and somebody threw a plastic chair from the backyard into the middle of the mosh pit and hit him on the head in the middle of the pit, bleeding and everything,” said Skondras.
But even the more unpredictable moments still become wild and cherished memories. Some of the closest bonds these UC students have stem from the connections they form based on an unrelenting love for what they do.
“A lot of the time I feel like the arts kind of get shafted as far as something important or worthwhile doing,” said Kleeh. “But I think this is a really cool way to give a platform to those artists that are just getting a start and like showing other students like hey, like you know, follow your dreams.”