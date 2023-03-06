After weeks of campaigning, Taylor Morgan and Vu Pham will be the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) next undergraduate student body president and vice president, winning the Undergraduate Student Government (SG) election by 1,075 votes.
Posing for photos in Old Chem’s Kade Center – where the election results were announced – with incumbent presidents Isaac Smitherman and Yulia Martinez, the candidates were visibly emotional.
“I tried to prepare,” Pham said, as the celebration ended and attendees began to disband. “I cried at work. I don’t think I’m ready to process everything.”
Morgan expressed certainty about her and Pham’s vision for the future. “We’re gonna be ready to do a lot of great things next year,” Morgan said, adding: “After spring break we’re going to hit the ground running.”
Asked about her opponents on other campaigns, Morgan was magnanimous. “I’d love to work with them all in the future,” she said.
While Morgan/Pham enjoyed their victory, for others, the occasion was somber. Jack Troy and Elizabeth Piper, alongside Dhathruthv Baddam and Devanesh Saxena, waited an hour for the results to be announced.
Only one Corday/Kalhan team member, Isan Kalhan, attended, and none of the Senate candidates were in attendance.
“A lot of students just don’t care,” Piper said, summarizing her experience campaigning. Sharing anecdotes from friends and colleagues, Piper said most students “have no idea what we’re doing.”
Troy saw the election as a learning experience. “As you’re campaigning and reaching out to so many students, you’re bound to learn something,” Troy said, later saying “getting to learn so much,” was what he enjoyed most about the election.
“I couldn’t ask for a better team or group of friends in my life,” Baddam said, speaking about his campaign staff.
Last year, The News Record interviewed Smitherman and Martinez on the night of their election victory. Both attended Friday’s gathering and congratulated Morgan/Pham after their win.
Asked what advice he’d give the president- and vice-president-elect, Smitherman said: “Don’t doubt yourself. You were elected for a reason. Believe in that vision, and execute.”