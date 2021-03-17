Melanie Moore always dreamed of owning a bookstore, but she never anticipated that it would be on wheels. After 25 years of teaching in Cincinnati — 19 years with junior high students and six years with 11 and 12 graders — Moore decided in 2017 that she wanted to pursue a business opportunity to follow her passion for books, and this November marked the second anniversary for Melanie Moore and her book bus.
Moore considered purchasing a brick-and-mortar location in Oakley that was previously the Blue Manatee, a children's bookstore. When the day came to sign the paperwork, something didn't feel right, and she decided not to proceed with the purchase.
Instead, she used a bus and turned it into a mobile bookstore called the Cincy Book Bus. After reading the 1917 novel by Christopher Morley, "Parnassus on Wheels," Moore looked outside at the VW truck that her husband had owned for about three years and the idea clicked. She spent the next year updating the truck and making plans for a book-selling business on wheels.
Moore started by selling books from her own personal library, then began purchasing books from estate sales and anywhere she could find affordable books. She only bought books that were in mint condition and that she had personally read, as she felt more comfortable selling books that she could speak to the customers about.
When deciding what books to carry in her bus, Moore looks for unique books that can't be found at any store. She usually attends various market events or local coffee shops invite her to host a pop-up outside of their shops.
"Every bookstore needs a niche," Moore says. "If you're like everyone else, you won't make it. That's what I like about independent bookstores; it's a curated selection."
Moore loves to travel with her husband and during her travels, she likes to look for unique books that she can bring back to the bus. In 2019, Moore visited the UK three times, bringing a suitcase or two for books. The UK offers books that are not available from most US sellers, and Moore has been able to bring these books back to offer special UK sales from her book bus.
During her last trip to the UK, Moore established a relationship with Persephone Books, a London-based company that reprints works of female authors from the 19 and 20 centuries, most of whom were overlooked in the past due to their gender.
Further, the bus has a core mission: Moore uses 100% of her profits to purchase books for people who don't have them. From the start, she began to build libraries in classrooms in Cincinnati Public Schools and around the Cincinnati area. After speaking with teachers about the types of books they wished to have in the classrooms and students' reading levels, Moore would buy the books and deliver them to the schools.
In 2019, the Cincy Book Bus began to receive national attention. Moore increased her online presence and began offering online sales from her website. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore had her website ready for online orders, just in time.
Since then, the number of orders that Moore receives is much higher than they were previously. She says that selling books online increases her workload by about five times, but also brings in more funds. During her first year, she was able to donate about $3,000 of books. In 2020, she was able to donate approximately $16,000 of books locally.
When schools closed due to the pandemic, Moore donated books to Cincinnati Public Meals System, pregnancy centers, recreation centers and mobile home parks. She also started a bookshelf of women's and children's books at a safe house for Hispanic women.
"It helped me to feel like I'm doing something good," Moore said. "If we all just do something little, it would help. It helped me not to wallow and [now I] feel positive. I'm lucky that I've been able to do this. And now it's not just schools, it's wherever I see a need."
When school began in fall 2020, Moore again reached out to teachers and was able to complete more wish lists by purchasing books for students and teachers to use for online classes.
