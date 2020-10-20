The topic of climate change has become one of heated debate throughout the last few years. With that debate comes an increasing sense of urgency and concern among the global population.
A growing movement of environmental activists has been increasing their efforts to bring climate change to the attention of elected officials, and students have brought that effort to the University of Cincinnati (UC).
Alec Mack and Megan Porter, co-presidents of "U.C.'s first and most progressive student organization" focused on climate change, felt it was time to use their voices and empower their fellow students to do the same.
Mack and Porter co-founded R.O.M.E. (Restore Our Mother Earth) because they felt there had not been enough attention or education around the serious issue of climate change in the UC community.
"We noticed that a lot of attention was going away from the environment, and it's still a huge problem that we're faced with," said Porter. "Knowing that UC doesn't have a student organization about environmental policies is very concerning."
While UC does have a few other environmentally focused student organizations, R.O.M.E. will be the first focusing on creating and changing policies around environmental conservation.
"To tackle this problem, you definitely need to start with laws and legislature," Mack said. "So that's what we want to focus on. [For example] senate bills or even local things on the ballot."
The club will also serve as an educational activist group, as they plan to bring in guest speakers such as environmental professors and lawyers to teach members more about climate change and environmental law.
R.O.M.E. hopes to partner with other organizations in the Cincinnati area in the future and take a collaborative approach to help bring more attention to climate change in our community.
In the absence of in-person gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members will be sent PowerPoints and other resources about ongoing environmental issues to look at and use as a guide for creating online petitions and using their voices on social media to spread awareness.
"Social media has the power to reach a lot of people and to really make a big difference," said Porter. "A lot of people are feeling more comfortable with using their voice to make a change, so I feel like now is the perfect time to get started."
So, why should you care? Climate change impacts everyone's lives today and will impact everyone's futures tomorrow.
"It's a growing concern, as we're nearing 2030 and 2050, which is the estimated time that the [damage] is going to be irreversible," said Porter. "This problem is something that we need to get on, and we need to get on it right now."
Porter and Mack urge students who feel strongly about climate change, or would like to learn more about what they can do to help, to join R.O.M.E.
Students are encouraged to join by signing up on CampusLink, filling out the google form in the organization's Instagram bio @restore_our_mother_earth or sending them a direct message with their preferred email.
The group is also looking for students passionate about environmental activism to fill the vice-president and secretary's roles.
"Climate change is a huge issue for everyone. This is all of our problem, so it definitely needs to be addressed," said Mack. "We are the cause, but also, we're the solution to this problem."