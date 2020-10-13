Josh Squirrell will go down in history as the first band member to be crowned homecoming king at the University of Cincinnati.
It is hard to find a time when Squirrell is not rushing from one student organization meeting to the next. He is heavily involved in five groups at UC: Student Alumni Council, Student Government, Phi Mu Alpha, Student Advisory Committee and Bearcat Bands. Squirrell can be found in one of these five places when he isn't working towards his e-media major and political science minor.
Squirrell doesn't limit himself to just on-campus organizations. Outside of UC, he is involved in Boy Scouts of America, serving on two national committees. At the next World Scout Conference in Egypt, he will be one of five youths representing the United States.
"I was picked [to go to Egypt]. I don't really know how, but I am thankful, and I am very excited to represent my hometown, the Boy Scouts and University of Cincinnati there,” he said. “I think it's going to be a great opportunity. Plus, I've never been to Egypt."
The Bearcat Bands holds a special place in his heart, as they are the ones that nominated him onto the court and went crazy when they found out he had won. There, he plays the mellophone, sousaphone, trumpet, french horn and tuba. In typical Squirrell fashion, he has held leadership positions such as secretary and social coordinator.
"I really do think the band is my home on campus and I don't think that I would be so successful at the university if it weren't for my friends and family in the Bearcats Bands," he said.
Squirrell was astounded upon finding out that he made the top five nominees for homecoming court. When the emcee announced that he was the 2020 homecoming king, the same feeling overwhelmed him.
"I was awestruck," he said. "I think I still am awestruck, right, it's been like five days?"
While being crowned homecoming king as the band cheered and rallied, something that meant a lot to Squirrell afterward was the support from campus.
"I went around saying hi to everyone in the band, and even the president of the band council came up to me and said congratulations. It was pretty surreal," he said.
One of the band announcers pulled him aside and said, "I'm pretty sure you're the first band kid to ever be crowned."
So what's next for Squirrell? He says it's to be the best homecoming king he can be.
"There are large shoes to fill. Next homecoming will hopefully be in-person and it'll be the first one out of this new experience that we have all been living in and I can't wait to welcome all the Bearcats back next year as the reigning homecoming king."