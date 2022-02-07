Basketball games at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are a coveted and prideful experience for Bearcats to attend. The blinding lights of jumbo screens, the faint scent of arena food and the action-packed main event.
Encompassing the environment of the basketball games at UC is the Bearcat Pep Band. The Pep Band is a subsection of the UC Bearcat bands, but don’t be mistaken; these student musicians embody the ferocity of a true bearcat with every basketball game they perform.
Fourth-year economics student and drum major for the band, Tanner Stacy, believes that to be in pep band is to be the soundtrack, the crowd and the sport speculator all in one.
“The bands are the biggest fans of [the team], the band is the most partisan group of people you're going to find supporting their team,” said Stacy. “We have shared the highs and lows that all of the most hardcore fans have felt, I've shed tears before.”
It's a symbiotic relationship between the band and the basketball court. Intense strategy is used between the band and the media team to help create the right audience reactions and vibes to whatever situation is going on down at the court.
Stacy dawns a headset during the game, intently waiting for his cues to strike up the band. It is more than just playing a song when the stadium gets too soft — there is a tight coordination to being ready and on cue for commercial breaks, lining up with the jumbotron displays, coordinating to announcements and more.
The hidden strategy of this work is little known, but that's the goal. Third-year mechanical engineering student and trumpet player, Jackson Wilking, has been a pep band member all three years he’s been at UC. As a basketball fan, the opportunity to sit in on every home game is a welcomed experience.
“You come to a game and it's just exciting to watch the pacing of it all, as a big basketball fan myself I show up to pep and I get really fired up watching the games,” said Wilking. “I get fired up playing music to help support the teams.”
Being fired up is the core mission of the pep band, who take their roles as the UC athletics’ self-proclaimed biggest supporters very seriously.
“It sets the whole energy for the crowd, if we've got a close game, we'll play a really intense song to get the team fired up and hopefully give them the energy they need to win the game,” said Wilking. “We do our best to do our part to support the team and, and help them out and give them a victory, that’s the impact we've had on multiple basketball games and it's tremendous in my opinion.”
The discography of music the band plays is wild and varied, everything from pop such as Demi Lovato and Bruno Mars, to classics such as “Proud Mary.” Each member has their own favorite song they get to play.
For fourth-year Emily Kiehl, an interdisciplinary student and tuba player, her personal favorite is “Talkin’ out the side of your neck.” For Kiehl, pep band is the reward for making it through the difficult marching band season, and has been a highlight of her college career thus far.
“Basketball pep band is the best part of being in marching band,” said Kiehl. “You have to be in the marching band to be in pep band.”
Of course, there is more than just basketball. It’s the chorus of shoes squeaking on the court to harmonize with the band. It's the fun and the stress of navigating with your bandmates out of the stadium after the game, taking careful measures to not hit your tuba on the low ceilings, and it’s the connection you make as a performer to the audience. The tuba section happens to be stationed by the wheelchair accessible area of Fifth Third Arena. Kiehl enjoys the special bond she’s been able to form with the regulars of this area.
“There's a couple of guys that religiously come to men's basketball games and are always so excited to be there and they're always super excited about the band,” said Kiehl. “It's really cool when they're here for basketball, but they really get to hang out with pep too, we're actually people instead of just being the ‘band.’”
Wilking feels that the band is a needed part for the environment of the games, and that the recognition they get from the athletes, coaches and other directors is the only validation they need.
“We've been very fortunate to have received the support from the university, not only in terms of student affairs but also athletics,” said Wilking. “Usually, the coaches of the basketball teams will come up to us at some point during the season and thank us for all the work we've put into showing up to their games and helping support the teams.”
The work doesn’t feel like work when you are doing something you love, and the UC Pep Band plays every game with their Bearcat best. If Fifth Third Arena on game night was a machine, the pep band sees themselves as the engine. The work they put into performing is to rile up the crowd, the players and the coaches, laying down the soundtrack to fulfill the college game day experience.
“We're there for the players, it's their home arena and we're playing for them,” said Stacy. “We're trying to get them to play better too and do whatever we can to rile up our fan base and keep the players playing well.”
While there is no grand payoff for the pep band members, the satisfaction of contributing to the iconic UC gameday environment is enough of a reward.
“From my perspective, the pep band is definitely appreciated,” said Stacy. “I want us to be as appreciated as possible, but I definitely think that the fans overall appreciate our presence.”