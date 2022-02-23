Each February, the University of Cincinnati (UC) African American Culture & Resource Center holds the Kuamka Ball. Nine Black students, four men and five women, participate in a week of events leading up to the ball, including a meet the candidates Q&A, talent competition, and social this year. At the end of the week, the new Mr. and Ms. Kuamka are crowned.
Kuamka is a Swahili term that means “in the beginning.” UC celebrates it with a week of events celebrating Black excellence, all sponsored by the AACRC. 2022 marks the 23rd annual Kuamka week and Kuamka Ball. The 2022 Kuamka Ball will be held on Feb. 26 in the TUC Great Hall.
The candidates range from second-year students to seniors and represent almost every college at UC. You can get to know them a little bit better below.
Ms. Kuamka Candidates:
Laurynn-Renee Caldwell
Second-year student in cybersecurity from Blacklick, Ohio.
Caldwell has been involved in Transitions at UC and currently works as a CECH Student Ambassador. Though she’s in her second year, she attends several activities across campus, some of which include Melanin Fitness and Women in Cybersecurity. After earning Dean’s List both semesters of her first year, she hopes to continue that throughout her undergraduate education.
Miranda Fiador
Third-year student in neuroscience and biological science from Ghana, West Africa.
Fiador moved to the United States after high school graduation and has been a student ambassador, student orientation coordinator, and is currently the student intern for diversity, equity and inclusion at UC Blue Ash. She has earned Dean’s List, received a student ambassador scholarship and an award for student leadership and involvement.
Tierra Harris
Fourth-year student in marketing.
Harris is the current president of ADVANCE, a resident advisor for Scioto Hall and an active member of the AACRC’s Sisters Impacting Sisters. Also, she has earned Dean’s List consistently since her sophomore year and is part of the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success.
Karrington Rainey
Third-year student in sociology from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Rainey was born and raised in Cincinnati and participated in the Black Student Union, drumline and lacrosse teams in high school. During her senior year, she spoke to an audience of more than 135 business and community leaders about mental illness awareness. Since joining UC, she has been a resident advisor in the Stratford Heights IMPACT house, part of the McNair program, Gen-1 program and Honors program, and works at the Honors program front desk.
Rigbe Zemicael
Fourth-year student in marketing from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Zemicael is the youngest of two children and was the first in her family to be born in the U.S. Throughout her four years at UC, she has performed and choreographed in UCASA’s annual culture show, worked on the LEGACY and BASE Steering Committees, and served as the treasurer for the UC National Panhellenic Council and the Zeta Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Zemicael currently serves as chapter president and holds a state position.
Mr. Kuamka Candidates:
Romond DuVal
Third-year student in communication from Youngstown, Ohio.
DuVal has a passion for words, which has led him to pursue a writing career in the advertising industry. Outside of class, DuVal serves as a BASE Mentor, social media director for TITLE magazine, and director of Black Student Affairs for UC’s student government. He has consistently earned Dean’s List, is an active member of the University Honors Program, and is a Darwin T. Turner Scholar.
Julian Hill
Third-year student in marketing and English from Toledo, Ohio.
Hill became involved at UC early with the Transitions Program, Hall Government as the diversity council chair, and the Student Government Mentorship Program. Hill has also worked as a resident advisor, director of advocacy in the Residence Hall Association, and as a BASE mentor and Habari Gani Ambassador on the AACRC leadership teams. He is consistently on Dean’s List and member of Collegiate 100, Business Fellows and the University Honors.
Kevin Isaiah Kinebrew II
Third-year student in communication from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Kinebrew spent most of his time growing up playing sports, but slowly transitioned into playing piano and trumpet. At UC, he quickly excelled in the Transitions program, was selected to pass the light at the 202 Kuamka Ball and is currently the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity President. Hill is also a BASE Mentor, Resident Advisor, member of L.E.G.A.C.Y., and is UC’s Campus DJ. He has been inducted into Sigma Sigma, Collegiate 100, Men of Metro and Phi Rho Chi.
Tre Montgomery
Third-year student in Africana Studies from Twinsburg, Ohio.
Montgomery became involved with the Transitions Program at UC quickly and now serves as a BASE Mentor for the program. He has also been a member of the United Black Student Association Leadership Committee, a LEGACY tutor, and a member of the inaugural Sankofa Leadership Institute class. Montgomery is also a resident advisor, vice president of the UC Taekwondo Club, and vice president of The Navigators. He plans to attend graduate school after undergrad to get his Ph.D. in history and become a historian of African American history.
You can learn more about the AACRC and Kuamka Week on UC’s website or the AACRC’s Instagram.