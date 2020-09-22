After her freshman year as a fashion design student at the University of Cincinnati (UC), Cassidy White started a small business to make some extra cash and pursue her zeal for sustainability.
Now a fourth-year student, a class during White’s freshman year sparked a passion for sustainable fashion. In Industry Theory Practice, she learned all about environmental safety, workers’ rights, and proper materials disposal.
Her business, WovenCandy, sells thrifted items that have been upcycled. What started as a small Instagram account has grown into a soon-to-be website and a following of almost 2,500 people.
Her account is filled with graphic tees, crop tops, bleached denim and two-piece sets, all of which have been upcycled in some way. So far, she has sold around 200 items.
“I really enjoy the upcycling aspect and working on pieces to make them cuter,” she said.
White just recently decided to start selling personalized bundles of thrifted items, which has proven to be a hit.
“I created a google survey for people that want to buy bundles that was pretty in-depth,” she said. “It asks questions about your style, the season, what you’re looking for, what colors you like, and your size. It is very very, very personalized. That is one of my favorite things I have done with WovenCandy so far.”
Sofia Thomas is a friend and customer of White. She agrees that bundles are a must-have from WovenCandy.
“I filled out a survey about my taste in fashion, what colors I like, what season I want the clothes to be in, stuff like that,” Thomas said. “Then after two weeks, she gave me this bag filled to the brim with clothes and accessories that totally matched my style and were so cool. It was really fun.”
Seeing others enjoy her upcycled clothing is what keeps White going. She loves that she can get others passionate about sustainability through WovenCandy.
“I love seeing pictures of people wearing the stuff I send them,” White said. “That is the benefit of upcycling and thrifting is that it is making fashion more circular and making sure people are getting garments they are going to wear over and over again.”
White says that the biggest challenge of having a small business is finding a balance between school and making sure her customers are satisfied. Her friends have been the biggest supporter of WovenCandy, making sure White never feels alone.
“My friends have been so helpful. I have a friend in IT who has been helping me with the website, friends that model the clothes for me, it is a group effort,” White said.
Thomas is very supportive of White’s business and remains a loyal customer.
“It’s amazing how she started with just an Instagram page and a couple pieces of great finds from local thrift stores to a big local business that people love,” Thomas said. “I always try my best to support her by amplifying her posts onto my social media accounts and showcasing the items I buy from her on my social media as well.”
After graduation, White would like to get a job where she can design colorful prints and patterns for childrenswear but hopes that WovenCandy will always be a part of her life. She dreams that she can make WovenCandy a physical store one day, where thrifters can shop to their hearts’ content.
Thomas always feels inspired by White and WovenCandy.
“It really shows that if you are passionate about something, put your mind to it, and dedicate time, you will be successful,” said Thomas.