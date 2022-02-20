The literary arts are a coveted way students at the University of Cincinnati (UC) turn to self-expression. Fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry are just some of the focuses offered through the creative writing major at UC.
Students can fine tune their craft both in classes centered around the creation of these writing pieces or on their own time as an after-class hobby. But what can students do after amassing a reasonable collection of polished pieces?
That is where Short Vine Literary Journal comes in with the unique opportunity for students across all majors to submit their work for a chance to be published.
Short Vine Literary Journal is a student-run collection of stories, poems, creative nonfiction essays, photography and more. Published once in fall semester and once in spring semester, Short Vine seeks to highlight the breadth of work created not only by UC students but undergraduate students from across the nation as well.
Sydney Poynter, a fourth-year student in creative writing and literature cultural studies has spent this semester working as an intern for Short Vine. She first learned about the opportunity in her “Creative Writing and Literary Publishing” class, through that she felt compelled to intern for the publication and has been there ever since.
For Poynter, the value of a literary magazine for undergraduates comes strongly from the chance to showcase a more subtle, artistic side of UC.
“Having a student-run literary magazine shows off the talent and the creativity that the students of our campus hold, which is really amazing,” said Poynter.
There is also much to be said about the ways working at a publication like Short Vine can strengthen one’s own writing ability. Poynter and the rest of the staff are all avid readers, writers and believers of the power of literary arts. Poynter reads dozens and dozens of pieces in helping to figure out what should make up each edition of Short Vine. From this, she finds her own skill improving too.
“As I read the different pieces submitted to Short Vine, I find myself becoming stronger as a writer,” said Poynter. “Just like the idea goes, the more you read the better you'll write, I think this applies here too as I read and edit a wide variety of pieces.”
While many English majors submit their work to Short Vine, the publication seeks the creative work of all majors across campus. Short Vine has proudly showcased work from students across every college at UC. A word Poynter uses to describe this unique situation is “connection.”
“Short Vine brings together undergraduate students all over our campus and even students from other schools; students who have the same majors, different ones, same interests, different interests, similar stories and different stories,” said Poynter. “Short Vine brings us all together, despite our differences, all in one journal.”
The value of literary arts, and furthermore the appreciation of them feels more important to Short Vine than ever. Often literature, no matter what form it takes, can serve as a reflection of what is happening in the world today. Finding comfort in writing about these events in a reimagined way is invaluable to many students at UC.
“With the world being the way it is anymore, there is a lot of value in literary art, I think expressing ourselves and seeing other people's stories as well gives us a hope that we may have lost during COVID,” said Poynter. “I know we've all felt kind of lonely during the past two years, so I think knowing that other people have felt the same way and want to connect again can help us as we begin connecting with others and going out into the world again.”
Currently, Short Vine is accepting applications to be in the spring 2022 edition through March 11. Information about how to apply and the guidelines can be found here.