The Carl H. Lindner College of Business is adding two new online master’s programs in business analytics and information systems, the University of Cincinnati (UC) announced.
The two new online offerings are the latest additions to Lindner’s online programs – including finance, marketing, taxation and business administration – as the university emphasizes online learning as an affordable and flexible option for prospective students. The programs will add a “fully online” option to the existing programs within the business college.
“UC Online is excited to connect the nation’s brightest students with UC’s world-class faculty from the Lindner College of Business in online degree programs that will make an immediate impact in the lives and careers of our students,” said UC Online Vice Provost and Dean Jason Lemon, Ph.D., in a news release.
Students in the business analytics program will gain data visualization, statistical modeling, data mining and optimization skills, according to the university. The information systems degree is suited for people in IT, data, software and business intelligence.
Graduates of the existing programs have found jobs at top employers, such as Amazon, Capital One, Fifth Third Bank, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Tesla. UC officials added that 100% of information systems students are employed upon graduation “most years.”
“The number of open jobs far surpasses the number of IS professionals available to fill them,” said Jaime Windeler, Ph.D., assistant department head and associate professor for the Department of Operations, Business Analytics, and Information Systems (OBAIS). “This creates a high-choice job market for people with an MS in information systems and very competitive salaries.”
The university touted its existing programs, noting that its business analytics was recently ranked as the best MS Data Science School by Predictive Analytics Today. The information systems program ranked in the top 15 in North America by Eduniversal Group.
The programs are geared toward professionals who want to accelerate their current career or chart a new career path, officials said, and are accessible to those who have full-time work and family commitments.
“Most business professionals could benefit from learning or updating their analytics skills,” said Dungang Liu, Ph.D., interim assistant OBAIS department head.
“Our 100% online, asynchronous program is designed to be maximally flexible,” Windeler added. “At the same time, our new program provides more options for our current students whose educational plans were changed or disrupted by COVID.”
According to the university, prospective students must submit a completed application, resume, transcripts, goal statement essay, and GMAT or GRE scores. An International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) score is needed for international applicants, UC added.
Prerequisites include an undergraduate bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited institution, three semesters of college-level calculus through multivariate calculus and fundamental knowledge of computing with the “ability or willingness” to learn procedural programming languages like R, Python, SAS or Matlab.