Dear friends and fans of TNR:
Welcome back, Bearcats! My name is Anne Simendinger, and I am your 2020-2021 editor-in-chief of UC’s independent student news organization, The News Record.
I am about to say the cliché that you have heard too many times, but it sums up the year that we are entering perfectly. The world is continuing to face a year unlike any other in our lifetime. With a global pandemic, a human rights movement and an upcoming election, there’s a lot of news to cover and read. Here at TNR, we want it to be as accessible to our readers as possible. With this in mind, it is with great excitement that I announce that we are taking The News Record to an all-digital format.
In keeping with the times, and proactively protecting the health and wellbeing of all involved in the success of TNR, going digital will both benefit our student writers for the field that we as aspiring journalists are entering into, as well as keep the content that our readers are consuming as fresh as possible.
Our staff will still be posting articles from each section daily, but this time with a heavier emphasis on “news of now” or breaking and trending news. To keep an eye on all things UC, subscribe to our newsletter that will give you the top or most recent stories published on our site, follow us on Twitter (@newsrecord_uc), Instagram (@thenewsrecord) and Facebook (The News Record), and continue checking in on our site.
We cannot wait to keep publishing fun, relevant and necessary stories for our UC community, and we hope you join us in this exciting new chapter at TNR!
Stay safe and healthy.