Returning to her alma mater, Katrina Merriweather has been named the next head of the University of Cincinnati (UC) women’s basketball team. Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Merriweather as women’s basketball head coach on Saturday, and an introductory press conference is scheduled for Tuesday.
“I’m excited to announce Katrina Merriweather as the next head coach for our women’s basketball program,” Cunningham said in UC’s release. “Her track record of success at both Wright State and Memphis speaks for itself. She’s been an outstanding recruiter, program builder, and developer of talent. As an alumna of Cincinnati and one of the winningest players in school history, she knows the potential this program has and understands what it will take for us to compete at the top of the Big 12.”
A former student-athlete and captain at UC, Merriweather played 107 games for the Bearcats over four seasons and reached the NCAA tournament in all four seasons; a feat the Bearcats have not accomplished since 2002-03.
Merriweather returns to Cincinnati after serving as the head coach at the University of Memphis for two seasons, the Indianapolis native compiled a 38-23 record and took the Tigers to the second round of the NIT this past season.
“I’m elated to come back to the University of Cincinnati as the head coach of the women’s basketball program,” Merriweather said. “My time as a student-athlete and as a Bearcat were some of the greatest years of my life, and I’m excited to give back with everything I have to our current players like so many did for me. This is home for me, and I’m honored to wear the C-Paw once again.”
Before Memphis, Merriweather was the head coach at Wright State University for five seasons. She amassed a 113-47 record, won Horizon League coach of the year three times, and brought the Raiders to the NCAA Tournament twice.
“I am beyond proud for Katrina,” said former UC head coach Laurie Pirtle, “She was a tremendous player in terms of how she handled herself, but most importantly she was a coach and leader on and off the floor. She constantly pulled our team together.”
Merriweather becomes the third new head coach of UC athletics ahead of the Big 12 move after hires in both football and soccer.
Quotes via University of Cincinnati Athletics