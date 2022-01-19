As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all areas of life, higher education has also seen ramifications. Enrollment at colleges and universities nationwide has decreased by about 4%. Many individuals find online learning challenging to comprehend, fear exposing themselves to the virus potentially or have rethought what they want their life path to be. Karley Cappell, a journalism student at the University of Cincinnati, has joined the growing number of students choosing to put their education on pause to focus on their well being.
“I decided to take a break from school because my mental health was really suffering. I felt really depressed and anxious going back to school in the fall semester of 2021,” said Cappell. “I think it's important to note that I applied for a tuition refund and received all of my money back, I know some students are afraid to withdraw because they don't want to lose any money.”
Capell made the conscious choice to “protect” her mental health, having to return to such a large social setting such as campus after the intense isolation of lockdown proved to feel incredibly difficult to her.
“We're all experiencing a phenomenon that is brand new to all of us, and this uncertainty is very much a trigger for anxiety. I felt anxious at school being around so many people after quarantine,” said Capell. “I felt anxious that I couldn't control whether or not my peers were going to the bars or gathering in large social groups, and frankly, I feel like I forgot how to socialize after quarantine.”
Taking this temporary break from school has given Capell the ability to center in on herself and take the time to learn skills she would never have had the opportunity to. Recently Capell has been seeking to get her certification to teach yoga, with classes beginning in April.
“Taking this time off of school has made me aware the world is so big, there are so many opportunities, and to slow down and enjoy the journey,” said Capell.
Capell also argues that education continues outside of a classroom; in her time off, Capell has had the opportunity to read countless books.
“I can't tell you how many books I've read during this time, it feels amazing to read and learn without the pressure of school.”
Capell notes that she has had an “incredible” support system to help her during this time. While initially, her mother was hesitant about the idea, Capell convinced her after showing her mother what she planned to utilize this time for. While this break is a temporary pause on her education, Capell feels she wouldn’t have ever chosen to take this break had the COVID-19 pandemic not interrupted her education.
“The pandemic, as it did for so many of us, really put a damper on my mental health and changed the trajectory of what I thought my life would look like,” said Capell. “Online school is horrible and, in my opinion, doesn't teach you anything. I felt uncomfortable paying tuition when I felt like I wasn't going to get the education that fuels my soul, engages my interests, and allows me to build connections.”
As of now, Capell has plans to return to school in fall of 2022, but she’s in no rush to graduate. She has discovered how she can support and sustain herself without the structure of higher education. She urges anyone who might be considering taking this break to create a plan of what they would rather do with this time off and find a way to build a support system before making the final choice.
“Our world is so driven by the need to be successful, get a degree and work. However, this mindset doesn't allow for us to explore ourselves, heal ourselves, make mistakes, or take things slow,” said Capell. “I am in no rush to graduate, I know I will one day, but I think taking gap semesters is just as educational as being in school, the curriculum is just a little bit different.”