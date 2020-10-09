In an email sent on Sept. 24, the University of Cincinnati (UC) announced that students would not get a spring break due to the pandemic, but many students say that the break is essential.
For years, college students have traveled to places like Florida and the Carolinas for spring break. It is no surprise that UC followed in colleges like The Ohio State University's footsteps in canceling the week-long break to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students like third-year digital media collaborative student, Hannah Rizzi, aren't interested in partying this spring break. With a divided country, civil unrest and a pandemic, the only thing she wants is a break.
"When I heard that spring break was canceled, I was really bummed. I think that's a time that all students look forward to and to see that we weren't having one, already stressed me out even months before," said Rizzi. "Students need a detox to handle the stress."
Rizzi's home is in Washington, D.C. That's an eight-hour drive from Cincinnati. She wanted the break to spend time with her family, something she doesn't get to do often. A spring break would have given her time to comfortably get there and stay with her parents for a week.
"I hoped that for that week I could go see my parents and spend time with them. I wanted to forget about all the school and work going on. I really don't see my family that often," she said. "Unfortunately, I can't just get on a plane anytime I want to and go fly and see them. I have to have a few days off of work and school to do that."
While some students may be concerned about not getting time for family, that isn't Grant James' main concern. His family lives an hour away in Oxford, Ohio. He is concerned about valuable study time lost.
James, a neuroscience student, is preparing for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) in May 2021. He says that spring break would have been the perfect time to polish up his test-taking abilities and study hard for one of the biggest tests of his life.
"It would have been nice to have that week off to study and prep, so I was pretty bummed out," he said.
UC has granted students reading days on Feb. 16 and March 24, 2021.
Rizzi and James understand the university's decision and think it is essential to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, they wish the reading days granted to them weren't in the middle of the week.
"I agree with the decision to prevent students from traveling, but I think it just would have been nicer to have a long weekend, instead of random days off," James said.
Rizzi believes students benefit mentally from the week-long break.
"A lot of students rely on spring break, especially mentally. It's a break from school, your regular routine, and it's a time to see family," said Rizzi.