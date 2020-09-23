The University of Cincinnati (UC) is still requiring Cincinnatus, UC Global and UC National Outreach scholarship recipients to complete their community service hours requirement either in person or online this year.
The News Record has compiled a non-exhaustive list of online service options for students who want to complete their 30 hours of service within the comfort of their bedroom.
Bearcat Buddies
Interested in tutoring? Then this program may be what you are looking for. Bearcat Buddies matches UC’s student volunteers with Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) students that need tutoring.
The program includes K-12 students from nine CPS schools. Tutoring sessions occur once a week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and at least one hour in length. UC students can earn 1.5 hours of off-campus community service credit for each session. Most semesters include 12 sessions, though holidays and other calendar irregularities may decrease that number. Fill out this form to apply.
Project SERVE (Students Engaging with Resources, Vision & Enrichment)
Project SERVE is specifically geared toward students of color at UC and also works with CPS. Participants work with CPS K-8 students for at least one hour each week between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Project SERVE’s goal is to create impactful mentorship and positive Black representation through its various programs. One program, called Literacy Education Growing All Cincinnati Youth (LEGACY), uses mentorship and tutoring to help CPS students succeed academically. Another program, Melanin Minds, focuses on the mental health and wellness within CPS elementary school students. You See Starfish, Project SERVE’s third program, works with students within Taft Elementary School to increase Black representation along with cultural identity empowerment.
Translators Without Borders
This nonprofit combines language skills with humanitarian aid on a global scale. Students fluent in more than one language can provide translations to international organizations that focus on crisis relief, health and education.
Translators Without Borders aims to close the language gaps that obstruct critical humanitarian and international development efforts worldwide. Interested students should fill out their translator application form.
Crisis Text Line
Night owls or early risers may find this option preferable. Students can get service hours and support those in difficult situations by becoming a Crisis Text Line volunteer.
Staying calm and collected during a crisis can be difficult, but after training, volunteers are able to help people work through issues using active listening, problem solving and safety planning.
Over two-thirds of the organization’s crisis situations occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., meaning they need more trained volunteers that are available during that time frame.
Students that are at least 18 years old and committed to volunteering for four hours each week can apply to be trained for free here.
Smithsonian Institution Digital Volunteer
UC students can help the Smithsonian Institution make their collections more accessible by becoming one of their digital volunteers. The museum has opportunities for those who want to transcribe historic documents, identify American gardens, help translate its Encyclopedia of Life, track invasive species and edit Wikipedia articles related to their artifacts and research.