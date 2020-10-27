The Esquire Theatre on Ludlow Avenue has been open since 1911. Like all other theatres around the nation, it shut down operations in March due to the pandemic. Run by the same corporation as the Mariemont Theatre and Kenwood Theatre, the company has been finding other ways to keep a local interest.
The Esquire offered "mega-bags" of popcorn from the box office for takeout and rentable films off the website to maintain patrons during the lockdown. They also made an effort to keep social media accounts updated with at-home challenges, such as a poster challenge and bingo, to keep their audience engaged.
The theatre reopened in June, starting with scattered showings. The Mariemont Theatre reopened in June as well, but the Kenwood will not be opening until larger box office films begin getting released. The Esquire and Mariemont are theatres that show art house films and have a supply of movies available for showing.
At the Esquire, precautions have been set in place to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Everyone must have their temperature checked at the door before entering the building, face masks must be worn and if an individual does not have one it will be provided by the theatre. Plexiglass surrounds the concession stand, and the seating inside the theatres is distanced with three seats between patrons. The theatre offers complimentary wipes and hand sanitizer. They also clean each theatre between showings and frequently sanitize within the building.
Anthony Lombardi is a student who has been working at the Esquire for over the past two years.
"I would say there is not one day that I go to work at the Esquire and feel that my safety is being violated," he said. "They have handled the pandemic in a stellar way. Even with very few new movies releasing, the Esquire has done some really cool event series of old classics. Some of them are even hosted by UC film professors. There are movies on my own personal watch lists from forever ago that have been playing by pure chance, so it's been fun to go during my time off and get to see them in an actual theatre."
The sudden shutdown caused many employees to be furloughed. Still, according to vice president of operations, Julianne Reisenfeld, the company did its best to accommodate the full-time employees and looks forward to a return of patrons to allow more part-time employees to return. Some employees from Kenwood have currently been able to join the staff at the other locations.
The Esquire will continue to host socially distanced events such as the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" Halloween Special nights and Noir November.