June 26, 1826, was an important date for American history: the birth of Sarah Mayrant Fossett. She was born in Charleston and later moved to New Orleans, where she studied under a French hairdresser. During this time, she developed styling skills she would later bring up north and serve wealthy and well-known Cincinnatians.
The connections Fossett made through her hairdressing business supported her when she sued the Cincinnati Streetcar Company. In 1860, she attempted to board a streetcar when the conductor refused to let her on because of the color of her skin. Fossett held onto the rails of the streetcar while the conductor dragged her for over a block. At the time, conductors were instructed not to let Black people on the train. Fossett sued the streetcar company, resulting in new legislation that allowed Black women to ride the streetcar. Black men, however, were viewed as stronger and therefore expected to walk. Though freedom for Black men to ride the streetcar would take another two years, Fossett's defiant actions brought justice to much of the community.
Fossett and her husband, Peter Fossett, were both well-known active members in the community. Before moving to Cincinnati, Peter was enslaved by Thomas Jefferson at his plantation in Monticello. When Jefferson died in 1827, Peter’s father, Joseph, was freed by the conditions of Jefferson’s will, and Peter was put on auction.
Peter's memoir, published in 1989, states, “Two years after this Mr. Jefferson died. Then began our troubles. We were scattered all over the country, never to meet each other again until we meet in another world.”
Joseph was unable to buy his son’s freedom, and Peter was sent to a different plantation where he stealthy shared his knowledge of reading and writing with other enslaved people. In 1850, he was placed on auction again, and his father was then able to buy his freedom. He moved to Cincinnati with the rest of his family and began working tirelessly for the abolitionist movement.
Peter and Sarah worked closely with Levi Coffin, an anti-slave labor Quaker who used his home as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The Fossett’s frequently put their lives at risk while providing aid to enslaved people, for the punishment for Black folks helping the Underground Railroad was more dangerous than their white counterparts.
Toward the 1870s, Peter opened a successful catering business with his knowledge of French cooking he learned from his mother, Edith Hern Fossett. Both Peter and Sarah we’re well-known businesspersons and served a significant portion of the community.
Additionally, the Fossett's were greatly involved in the Baptist church. Peter became a Baptist church pastor and served there for 32 years, though the couple did not take a salary from the church because of the income from their respective businesses.
Peter and Sarah passed away in 1901 and 1906, respectively. They are buried in the Union Baptist Cemetery in Price Hill.