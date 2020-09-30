After 15 years in the restaurant business and three years of marriage, Jamie and Andrew Schlanser decided to make their “Pinterest dream” come true and open up a restaurant of their own.
They decided to finally pursue it in late January, just in time for Jamie’s birthday. They finished signing all the paperwork to open up Good Plates Eatery on March 12, exactly three days before the coronavirus shut down.
“It’s one of those things where I’ll look back in 20 years and think, ‘What the hell we’re we doing?’” said Jamie.
Opening a restaurant during a pandemic comes with an obvious array of deterrents, but the Schlansers made it happen with the help of friends and family. It started with Darren Phan, the former owner of Cilantro, the restaurant that occupied the cozy West McMillan building before Good Plates. “We would always go to Cilantro, we love Darren,” Jamie said.
When Phan decided to retire, Jamie and Andrew were next in line to enchant the building. Phan was the first of many pieces that were put together to make Good Plates happen.
The Schlansers’ parents played huge roles in the renovation process. Jamie and her stepmom worked on the interior design and décor, while Andrew and his brother, Brian, worked through the menu. Jamie’s stepdad babysat their 2-year-old twins, Gibson and Posie, and bought them their bathroom vanity. Andrew’s dad helped to tile the floor.
“It took a lot of blood, sweat, and YouTube tutorials,” Jamie said. Together, the whole family was able to renovate the building by Aug. 12, strategically timed two weeks before students moved in for the fall semester.
The Schlansers needed financial resources, too, and they weren’t going to get them without a loan. Obtaining a loan during the pandemic was nearly impossible for the Schlansers, but Jamie wasn’t going down without a fight.
“One day after the bank denied us a loan, I packed up my toddlers and yelled at the banker. I told him, ‘We’re trying to build something, and you’re being a roadblock,’” Jamie said.
“I still can’t believe [Jamie] did that,” Andrew said. “Thankfully, we ended up getting a loan from somewhere else.”
While Jamie’s side of the family was busy with social media marketing and design, Andrew and his brother were cultivating the menu.
“I wanted simple food with big flavor,” said Andrew. “I didn’t want to put anything on the menu that people wouldn’t recognize or know how to pronounce, and I wanted everything under $10.”
The menu has 18 bites, bowls and sandwiches, with over half being vegetarian options.
“I work in the kitchen open to close every day. I think to myself, ‘I’m tired,’ but then I think ‘I own a restaurant, I’m an adult,’” Andrew said smiling.
Jamie shares a similar pride for Good Plates and working in the food industry.
“I love the people,” she said. “They appreciate you knowing them. You’re their therapist, their friend. Even my kids know their names. It’s such an easy way to meet people. You couldn’t meet the same people any other place. There’s something about the hustle and bustle. The camaraderie. There’s something so special about it.”