On Feb. 26, the new Mr. and Miss Kuamka were crowned at the annual Red, Black, Green and Gold Ball. The ball, which is in its 23rd year, rounded out Kuamka Week; the seven days dedicated to celebrating Black excellence at the University of Cincinnati (UC) through the African American Cultural & Resource Center (AACRC).

This year, Romond DuVal and Karrington Rainey were named Mr. and Miss Kuamka.

DuVal, a third-year communications student with a fashion studies minor, hails from Youngstown, Ohio. DuVal is also a BASE Mentor, social media director for TITLE magazine and the director of Black Student Affairs for UC’s student government.

He first signed up for the competition before winter break with his three close friends, Julian Hill, Kevin Kinebrew and Tre Montgomery, who all competed in the 2022 contest. “It was really cool to go in with some of my best friends and know that, no matter what happened, it was going to be one of us,” DuVal said.

Rainey, a third-year sociology student from Cincinnati, signed around the same time. “I thought it’d be a good way for me to get more involved with the center,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to win or anything, I just thought it’d be fun.” 

The application consisted of a few short answer questions and an essay about “resilience,” the theme for this year’s ball. Rehearsals began in January for the ball, consisting mostly of public speaking practice. Luckily, DuVal was involved in public speaking in high school, so he got comfortable quickly during rehearsal. 

“[Rehearsal] taught me how to think on my feet,” he said. “It also taught me to think about what I valued, which was really interesting. Competing for Mr. Kuamka really showed me that I have opinions and ideas and things that I would love to see implemented into the university, especially within our Black community.”

Rainey refers to the rehearsals as “humbling,” saying, “You don’t realize how much more you can improve,” she laughed. “It took time, it took a lot of effort, but I was happy to get to know more people.”

As part of the competition, each contestant must choose a “platform,” or what they will be standing for during their year-long reign as Mr. or Miss Kuamka. DuVal’s platform is “Where are the Black people?”

“It’s about getting more people who look like us in creative spaces,” he said. “I started working in advertising a couple semesters ago, and I quickly saw that the people who were writing the ads that were targeted towards people who look like me, weren’t the people who look like me. There’s things we can do at the university level to get more Black people into creative spaces and make sure we’re in charge of the narratives we create.”

DuVal shares that because of his passion for his platform, he would have done it whether he won Mr. Kuamka or not.

Rainey chose the platform “Protect Your Pockets,” which is a plan to promote financial literacy in the Black community.

“I grew up on government assistance,” she said. “My whole family, no one was doing that good. Always paycheck to paycheck. I was wondering, how can we stop this cycle? You know, in my family and the whole Black community. We’re in college, and a lot of us don’t know how to manage our money. I really took it upon myself to learn and teach others.”

DuVal and Rainey’s hard work paid off as they were crowned Mr. and Miss Kuamka. Rainey shares that being Miss Kuamka feels “amazing.” 

“It means a lot to me,” she said. “All the support I got from my friends, from random people that I haven’t yet, support and love that I got from within the center through the whole process, it’s an amazing feeling. To be recognized by my people felt wonderful.”

“I feel like I’ve left a legacy at the university,” DuVal said. “It’s a huge honor to represent the center.”

Of course, the new Mr. and Miss Kuamka shared some appreciation for each other as well.

“Karrington’s awesome,” DuVal said. “I’m super excited to be working alongside her for the next year. She is dedicated to her community, and her passion for UC and Black students in general is extremely infectious.”

“[Romond] is very funny, and I like his style,” Rainey said. “He was always prepared, and he’s a great advocate for the community. I can’t wait to go on this journey with him.”

