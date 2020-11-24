It was a long journey for third-year, first-generation student Sydney King to find her path to the University of Cincinnati. Now, she is thriving as a special education major apart of UC’s Gen-1 program.
According to UC’s website, Gen-1 “supports Pell-eligible, first generation college students with a structured environment in which to live, learn, and work. Gen-1 helps to promote successful transition to the University of Cincinnati, first-to-second year retention, and degree completion.”
Students in the program live in the Impact House in Stratford Heights.
Gen-1 closed out Cohort 4 with a 6-year graduation rate of 76%, compared to the national average of 11% for first-generation, Pell-eligible students.
At first, King wasn’t accepted into UC’s main campus because of her ACT score. But a few weeks later, she got a call from Suzette Combs, director of the Gen-1 program. Combs told her about opportunities at UC Blue Ash.
“She called me one day and we made small talk,” said King. “It really didn’t click with me what she wanted. To be honest, I forgot I applied [to the Gen-1 program]. I thought the fact that I didn’t get into UC, I didn’t have a chance to get into that program. She told me I could go to Blue Ash and live on campus and still be in this program.”
King was so excited about the chance of being in the Gen-1 program, she applied to Blue Ash and got in.
When it was time for her interview into Gen-1, King felt nervous excitement. The interview ended up lasting an hour as she cried and told Combs her life story.
“I said, ‘Look, coming from a girl who truly lost everyone she loved in her life, I lost both of my parents, I lived with my grandma and I lost her, I lost a very close aunt and uncle of mine, it’s just a lot of hardship, a lot of adversity I had to face,’” she said. “I told her, ‘If you give me this chance, like I just need a support system in order to show my full potential.’”
King made it clear to Combs that she was going to college for herself. King didn’t have anyone encouraging her to go to college. She was doing it on her own.
King got an email a few weeks later that she got into the program with a scholarship. Out of 160 people that applied, 50 were accepted, and 25 received a scholarship.
Students in the Gen-1 program move into their dorms a week before everyone else.
“We went everywhere on campus that week, learning so much,” King said. “We got iPads and had a three-hour class that taught us how to use them for school. Pretty much everything you need to know before coming to college, we have a class for that.”
Just in that week, King realized that the Gen-1 program is a family. She made her best friends through the program.
King chose special education because she couldn’t picture herself as an English or Math teacher. She got to experience real special education classes in high school and fell in love with the students.
“I was working with high school special-ed kids and I loved their attitudes. They were just such sweet people and it was nice just working with them and teaching them life skills,” said King.
King credits Combs for being one of the biggest supporters in her life.
“When I say she [Suzette Combs] is the best person in the world, I truly mean it,” she said. “She makes the impossible possible. She is a mom, a grandma, a best friend, she always has the best advice.”
Gen-1 has helped King grow in so many ways academically. The life skills learned too, are irreplaceable.
At the Impact House, King has learned how to apply for FAFSA and credit cards. The house even offers cooking classes students can take.
“This program literally provides you with all of the tools you need to succeed,” said King. “Not only is it a support system, a scholarship, it’s a way to help you succeed, or for you to help someone else succeed.”