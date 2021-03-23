Just less than a year after leaving her post for a position in Boulder, Colorado as chief of police, former UC Police Chief Maris Herold is leading the department through a deadly mass shooting that has gripped the nation.
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to shooting deaths of 10 people including Officer Eric Talley, an 11-year Boulder police veteran, at a grocery store on Monday, according to a report from The New York Times.
“He was the first on the scene and he was fatally shot,” Herold said during a press conference on Monday. “My heart goes out to the victims of this incident. And I’m grateful to the police officers that responded. And I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley.”
This is the second mass shooting in less than a week following the killings of eight people, seven of which were women and six were of Asian descent, in Atlanta on March 16. Before the shooting in Atlanta, it had been exactly one year since the last major mass shooting in the U.S.
Herold stepped down as chief of the University of Cincinnati Police Division (UCPD) at the end of March 2020. She was the university’s first female chief of police.
Herold joined the department in 2016 as assistant chief of police and was promoted to the position of chief in 2018, following the dismissal of former Chief Anthony Carter for inappropriately injecting himself into an investigation involving married faculty.
In addition, she oversaw the implementation of over 200 recommendations given to UC by Exiger, an outside regulatory compliance firm, following the fatal 2015 shooting of Sam Dubose by former UCPD Officer Ray Tensing.
“Obviously change is hard, but I have to say [that] since I’ve been here, there is no group who haven’t taken to the change and met it head on,” she previously told The News Record. “These officers have done everything I’ve asked them to do, so kudos to them. I’m really proud of the work they’ve done.”
Before joining UCPD, Herold served 23 years with the Cincinnati Police Department and as a social worker before that, specializing in sexual assaults and juvenile mental health.
She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Eckerd College in Florida and holds a master’s degree in criminal justice from Xavier University.