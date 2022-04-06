A former Title IX coordinator at the University of Cincinnati (UC) will appeal a U.S. district court’s ruling in favor of the school after she accused the university of forcing her to resign for attempting to speak out amid backlash over a UC article featuring a man who was a classified sex offender.
Andrea Goldblum, the former executive director of the Office of Gender Equity and Inclusion at UC, filed the appeal in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. The appeal follows a district court’s decision to grant the university’s request for a summary judgment, which ruled in favor of UC without a full trial.
While Judge Matthew McFarland dismissed a Title VII retaliation claim, which protects individuals in the workplace, he ruled her education-based Title IX claim could survive. However, he ruled that Goldblum failed to prove that the university retaliated against her under Title IX.
The case dates back to 2018 when UC published an article announcing the recipients of the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) “triumph cords,” given to students who have overcome adverse circumstances before graduating. Although the award is a private recognition, A&S asked recipients if they wanted to be featured in an article sharing their stories, according to federal court documents.
Six students agreed to be in the article, the lawsuit states, one of whom was William Huston, a classified sex offender who had attended six colleges over five and a half years. One of those colleges was Bowling Green State University, which suspended him for two years after being found guilty of gross sexual imposition, said the documents.
The article’s Facebook comments showed many people “venting and sharing their frustrations,” as they were “upset about [Huston] being recognized,” said the lawsuit. Huston has since been removed from the article.
Goldblum became aware of the comments just after A&S Senior Assistant Dean Lisa Holstrom learned of them, involving former A&S Dean Ken Petren and UC Executive Director of Public Relations M.B. Reilly, the documents state. Reilly recommended against deleting the article, citing journalist standards, but advised that all inquiries be forwarded to her, according to the judgment.
Days later, in early February 2018, Goldblum spoke with Reilly about the university’s Title IX, student conduct and admissions processes, the documents stated. Goldblum and Dr. Bleuzette Marshall – UC’s then-vice president for Equity, Inclusion and Community Impact – discussed sending a letter to The News Record (TNR) with the office’s response to the controversy, according to the lawsuit.
Marshall told Goldblum not to send anything to TNR until he finished speaking with her colleagues, the judgment said. He preceded to discuss the university’s response with UC officials, including President Neville Pinto, who expressed that he didn’t want Goldblum to send the letter, according to documents.
Later, Goldblum texted Marshall: “I am going to send in the letter to the editor. If there are any repercussions, I will accept them. I want to be done and go home.”
“I’m on a call regarding the letter. Please do not send,” Marshall responded, according to documents.
However, Goldblum sent the letter to TNR that afternoon, the lawsuit stated. The next day, she slightly revised the letter, telling the newspaper to disregard the previous letter. That same day, Marshall began discussing Goldblum’s decision to send the letter despite being told not to with human resources, documents said. TNR did not publish the letter.
In late February 2018, Goldblum was given a chance to resign, with the university saying she violated its Human Resource Conduct Policy, according to the lawsuit. In March 2018, she signed a resignation letter, documents state.
In his ruling, McFarland wrote: “The University offers a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason for seeking her resignation.”
Goldblum’s lawyer, Joshua Engel, told TNR that he thinks the judge “made a number of errors in his decision,” including failing to consider “the significant impact” the university’s actions had on survivors of sexual assault. Engel also said the judge failed to “appreciate” that the university was trying to “silence critics.”
“Goldblum, as Title IX director, intended to be an independent voice to advocate for students who are victims, and to make sure that the institution upholds its obligations under Title IX,” he added. “The university, however, seemed to view the Title IX Office as an arm of the administration.”
UC did not immediately respond to TNR’s request for comment.